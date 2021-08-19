Where is the live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

Amanda Lambert

Pop singer/violinist Michelle Lambert stops everything she steps up to the microphone. Having toured from coast to coast, making waves all over, Lambert’s 2021 single “Come to Me” has reached No.1 on Indie radio stations. Catch her outdoors at Adobe Road Winery’s magical wine garden from 4:30-7 p.m., at 6 N. Petaluma Blvd.

FRIDAY

The Incubators

Soulful, rootsy, rocky, and groovy-as-all-get-out, The Incubators - fronted by Katie Freeman and Chris Chappell - are taking the outdoor riverside stage at Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe on Friday, Aug. 20, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

The Soulshake

They are a Northern California-based reggae/rock band spreading good vibes through memorable, entertaining and wholly danceable, music. They are the Soulshake and they are coming this weekend to downtown Petaluma’s Brewster’s Beer Garden. Aug. 22, from 5-8 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s. 229 Water St.

SUNDAY

Burrows & Dillbeck

Spencer Burrows and Kris Dilbeck are the powerhouse songwriting duo most known for the music of their award-winning North Bay super-funk-rock band Frobeck. Burrows and Dilbeck have written six full length albums. Catch the magic at Lagunitas Taproom Stage on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 3 p.m. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Lagunitas.com.