Where is the live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

The Dream Farmers

The Dream Farmers are a versatile and wholly original "Northern California" band playing roots, blues, funk and world music with style and Check them out on Thursday, Jun 24, at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St., from 4-6 p.m. Find the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

FRIDAY

Spike’s Awesome Hotcakes

On Friday, June 25, starting at 5:30 p.m., Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe welcomes Spike’s Awesome Hotcakes to its outdoor riverside deck. Playing a blend of soul, swing, rhythm & blues, jazz and jump, the Hotcakes have found a sound that’s both classic and simple, and totally hits the summer music sweet spot. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Fly By Train

In concert, the Penngrove-based Americana band Fly By Train are a foot-tapping, hand-clapping ride through the music of the Appalachian mountains, the New York subways, the fields of the deep south, the wind-swept Sierras, and the Northern California Coast. Check them out on Saturday, Jun 26, at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St., from 4-6 p.m. Find the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SUNDAY

The Chuck Sher Trio

Sonoma County’s acclaimed jazz man Chuck Sher is performing weekly in Putnam Plaza, with his celebrated trio with a shifting roster featuring some of the best musicians in the Bay Area and beyond. On Sunday, June 26, catch Randy Vincent on guitar, Kendrick Freeman on drums, and Chuck Sher on bass. The music plays 1-3:30 p.m., and diners at The Speakeasy have the best view.

Small Time Bandits

Sonoma County’s Small Time Bandits, featuring local singer/songwriter Jay Lewallen, play every Sunday night, 5-7 p.m., at the historic Washoe House, 2840 Roblar Road.