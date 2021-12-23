Subscribe

Where the Love Light Gleams

AMBER-ROSE REED
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 23, 2021, 7:30AM

About the author

This Christmas season offering of galactic holiday science-fiction comes from Petaluma’s Amber-Rose Reed. In addition to being one of the Argus-Courier’s “Millennials Talk Cinema” film reviewers, Reed is an author of several science-fiction, horror and fantasy stories. You can find her work in the anthologies “Eternal Frankenstein” and “Tales From a Talking Board.” She is the manager of Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store.

How it began

Darla learned about Christmas on the last day of school.

The people on Old Earth had many religions, though some kept none, and Dar’s class had already learned about all the major ones. The last day of Grade 4 fell on what had been the winter solstice for half the Earth — a time when the planet was at its maximum tilt away from its star and darkness came on early. The teacher chose to talk about Christmas too, because it was only four days away.

Christmas, Dar learned, was cold and snowy outdoors but warm inside, with bushy, piney trees twinkling with lights. There were presents, and statues of babies in barns, and cookies shaped like men that beckoned folks to bite their heads off. The teacher played an old Earth song — a man crooning about something called mistletoe, while a slideshow of pictures clicked by. One picture showed the tallest tree she’d ever seen, right in the middle of a city square. A bright gold star seemed to float just at the treetop, shining down on hundreds of people below, as the singing man promised to be home for Christmas.

When Dar’s father was at home, she’d tell him all about what they had learned in school while they made dinner together. He’d ask her questions like, “Why do you think your teacher chose to talk about that?” or “How do you think you can use that in your own life?” She didn’t know why she had been taught about winter solstice — when their own planet didn’t have one — but this time there was no dad home to ask her such questions anyway.

Dar’s father hadn’t been home for 27 days.

Class finished at 15:00, and just like that, Grade 4 was over. Dar said goodbye to her classmates and teachers before logging out of the virtual classroom. Instead of turning off the tablet, however, she searched for the song the teacher had played, and thought about Christmas while she listened to it.

“You still in school?”

Dar looked up. Markham, the ranch manager — and temporarily the Dar manager, he had joked — was stomping mud from his boots on the porch mat. Outside the wind-chimes sang a frantic melody, and Dar could feel the cold stealing its way inside. She thought of the dark sky in the picture, the snow falling on Old Earth, and thought it made more sense for it to be cold there at Christmas time than here in the reddish light of their own star. Dar pulled out her left earbud. In her right ear, the man kept singing.

“Do you think my dad will be home for Christmas?”

Markham closed the door behind him.

“What do you know about Christmas?”

Dar learned a lot since hearing about it that morning. “What do you know?” she asked Markham.

“A boy was born in a barn,” he said. “People built men out of snow.”

She’d read about that part too. It seemed ridiculous to her. She’d only seen snow twice, and neither time had been pleasant. Maybe Earth’s snow was different than theirs.

“Don’t forget about presents,” Dar said.

“Oh, that’s why you want him home,” Markham joked gently. “What day is Christmas?”

“December 25th.”

“Last I heard he’ll probably be home by then. But—”

“Let’s do Christmas!” Dar said hurriedly. She didn’t want to hear another caution not to get her hopes up. Hopes were like that golden star on the tall city tree — they were supposed to be up, up, up.

Markham’s eyes narrowed.

“What does that mean?”

Step One: Presents

With only four days left until Christmas, there wasn’t much time to shop for something.

“Why would you need to shop?” Markham asked when Dar mentioned it. “You can make something.”

Someone had made him the wind-chimes hanging on their porch and they were one of his prized possessions.

So she decided to make something.

First Dar attempted making a set of wind chimes, but that didn’t work out. Then she moved on to decorative rock painting, but in the end they looked more like some strange new rock formation she’d see in science class than a paperweight (and not in a good way). Then she snuck three of her dad’s new woolen socks and set about making stockings, like the ones Santa stuffed with oranges or toy cars or money. She wondered briefly if her dad would mind, but it wasn’t like he was around to care about this petty theft.

Her dad was supposed to have been home already. First, the weather delayed him. Then he was caught at a border crossing. Dar felt like she wouldn’t even recognize him when he came back, even though he called her every day. Sure, his face and voice in the video chat were his, but the color wasn’t completely right. And her dad wasn’t just his sharp cheekbones or his dark brown eyes or the way his whole face brightened when he smiled. It was how he was always warm when he pulled her into a hug, how he tugged at her hair when he tried to braid it. A video chat wasn’t any of that and she missed him.

About the author

This Christmas season offering of galactic holiday science-fiction comes from Petaluma’s Amber-Rose Reed. In addition to being one of the Argus-Courier’s “Millennials Talk Cinema” film reviewers, Reed is an author of several science-fiction, horror and fantasy stories. You can find her work in the anthologies “Eternal Frankenstein” and “Tales From a Talking Board.” She is the manager of Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store.

Dar pushed the thought out of her mind and focused on the socks at hand. Her father would be home for Christmas. She could count on him.

Step Two: Gingerbread

Dar might not be able to whittle or sew, but she was a pretty good cook. At least, her father always said so when she helped make dinner. So, she decided, it would be easy to make the gingerbread men, right?

It was not.

“We don’t have the right ingredients,” Markham had commented, then rolled up his sleeves and helped her.

Between the two of them and the spice cabinet, with the help of her tablet, they managed to find enough substitutes that the dough almost looked like the one in the recipe. It was sticky and a little lumpy when she rolled it out, and then she stared at the blank sheet of dough in front of her. Last step — cut out gingerbread men.

“How do I…?”

She looked up at Markham. He shrugged.

“No idea.”

Things must have been so different on Earth, where kitchens all had tools for making tiny men out of dough. She grabbed a blunt knife and started tracing the outline of a man. She made him tall and thin, like her father. One arm was shorter than the other, and the top of his head was flat — not so much like her father.

Dar thought of the Sun — the name for the star the Earth spun away from and then back to. She wondered if stars had feelings, and if the Sun ever missed its planets when they were farther away, even though it knew they would come back.

That was probably silly. Why be sad if you knew they’d be back?

Dar pushed the edge of the knife into the dough, and wondered why the gingerbread men on Earth didn’t look as lopsided as hers.

Step Three: A Christmas tree

The next morning, Dar trudged across the field to the copse of trees on the edge of the property.

The trees had all been planted three years before, when Dar was barely old enough to remember. They’d been growing steadily since, and her dad said soon the trees would be taller than him. The ground had taken the terraforming well.

Not everywhere did so well. The farm a few miles over would never have trees, her dad had told her once.

So Dar felt a little sorry to be chopping one of theirs down.

But not sorry enough not to do it.

The wind was strong and bitter cold. She should have brought a thicker coat. But she’d only be out here for a few minutes, she told herself. Find the right tree, cut it down, drag it home.

Some of the trees were too straggly to decorate and some of them looked completely wrong, with wide, flat leaves instead of spiky needles. Even the needly ones looked a little off, but not many species had been able to grow here without genetic tinkering. She fingered an odd, twisty needle-leaf, and decided it was close enough.

Chopping down the tree was hard, but getting it back to the house was harder. She got it to the fence that encircled the ranch yard, then dropped it with a huff of breath. Markham would help her carry it the rest of the way. She shoved the door open and took a deep breath to call out to him, when she realized he was on a call.

Voice, not video.

The phone was pressed to Markham’s ear and when he acknowledged her, it was with sad eyes.

Her smile died.

“Jace—” Markham said into the phone, and Dar knew her father wasn’t going to make it home. She didn’t wait to hear whatever Markham was going to say next. She left the door open, and ran across the yard, allowing the tree at the fence to topple over as she made her way into the barn.

Dar climbed up the ladder into the loft, ignoring Markham’s voice in her head. “You fall from up here, you’ll go splat, kiddo.” This was one of the only places she wasn’t allowed. Maybe he wouldn’t look for her up here. Maybe he’d leave her alone and she could spend Christmas in a barn, where the whole thing had started.

Pale light slanted through the loft’s open window, and for the first time since she heard about Christmas, Dar was glad they didn’t live in some snowy place on Earth with big trees and snowmen. There was no solstice here. They never had to worry about short days and long nights, and their star was never farther away.

That was how it should be. Everyone stayed close.

Dar heard Markham climbing up the ladder but didn’t turn to acknowledge his presence. Markham wasn’t usually the first to talk, but this time he broke the silence.

“He does his best. He’d be back if he could be.”

“I know.”

“He’d rather not leave you at all.”

She knew that too. But…

“Then why does he?”

“One day he won’t,” Markham said, and it sounded like a promise.

“What happened this time?” Dar asked. She hadn’t thought to ask before. The call had been a voice call, meaning he wasn’t somewhere he could access video. Was he stuck at an outpost? On a derailed train? Being late could mean anything.

“He’s okay, right?”

Markham smoothed her hair down.

“Yeah, kid. He’s okay.” The silence stretched between them, and then he broke it again. “You cut down that tree by the fence?”

She shrugged.

“The presents go underneath,” she murmured. “The guy in the red suit puts them there.”

“His name’s Santa Claus. That I remember,” Markham said. “Come on, let’s go inside. You go splat from up here, your dad’ll never forgive me.”

Christmas Morning

The next day was Christmas.

Dar woke up to the same reddish light streaming through her window as she did every morning and told herself she wasn’t getting up. She’d left her tree outside the day before and given up on the idea of Christmas, so what was there to get up for? Markham asked if they could still eat the cookies, but Dar had scowled at the idea.

Stupid gingerbread men.

At least her dad was safe, even if he wasn’t here. She’d take that as a Christmas present any day.

Dar laid in bed until she started to feel antsy. Then she kicked off her covers, shoved her feet into her slippers, and padded out to see what was for breakfast. She stopped at the end of the hallway. For an instant, she thought maybe the Earth people had been right, and there was a Santa Claus.

The living room looked like one of the pictures from Earth.

The gingerbread men huddled together on a bright green plate in the middle of the table, and the three half-decorated socks hung from the mantle over the fireplace.

And best of all was the tree.

The tree she’d chopped down was propped up in the corner. It wasn’t very big, but it was strung with tiny white lights and little silver baubles and small brass bells. She recognized those bells—they’d come from Markham’s windchimes. Beneath the tree, there was a pile of presents, wrapped in the thin linen she’d pulled down from the hall closet.

When she’d gone to bed, the living room had looked completely ordinary. But somehow…

“Merry Christmas, kid,” Markham said from behind her.

“You did all this?” she asked.

He shrugged one shoulder.

“I had a little help.” He moved out of the kitchen doorway.

Her dad stood behind him, sharp cheekbones and warm dark eyes and his face brighter than she’d ever seen it.

“Dad,” she breathed, and threw herself at him.

He wrapped his arms around her. His hugs were still warm and he still smelled the same and she could feel his voice rumble in his chest as he told her he’d missed her. He tugged her sleep-messy braid.

“Don’t you want to open your presents?” he asked.

She pulled him toward the tree, but she thought he knew without her saying that she’d just gotten the best one.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette