Where the Love Light Gleams

This Christmas season offering of galactic holiday science-fiction comes from Petaluma’s Amber-Rose Reed. In addition to being one of the Argus-Courier’s “Millennials Talk Cinema” film reviewers, Reed is an author of several science-fiction, horror and fantasy stories. You can find her work in the anthologies “Eternal Frankenstein” and “Tales From a Talking Board.” She is the manager of Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store.

How it began

Darla learned about Christmas on the last day of school.

The people on Old Earth had many religions, though some kept none, and Dar’s class had already learned about all the major ones. The last day of Grade 4 fell on what had been the winter solstice for half the Earth — a time when the planet was at its maximum tilt away from its star and darkness came on early. The teacher chose to talk about Christmas too, because it was only four days away.

Christmas, Dar learned, was cold and snowy outdoors but warm inside, with bushy, piney trees twinkling with lights. There were presents, and statues of babies in barns, and cookies shaped like men that beckoned folks to bite their heads off. The teacher played an old Earth song — a man crooning about something called mistletoe, while a slideshow of pictures clicked by. One picture showed the tallest tree she’d ever seen, right in the middle of a city square. A bright gold star seemed to float just at the treetop, shining down on hundreds of people below, as the singing man promised to be home for Christmas.

When Dar’s father was at home, she’d tell him all about what they had learned in school while they made dinner together. He’d ask her questions like, “Why do you think your teacher chose to talk about that?” or “How do you think you can use that in your own life?” She didn’t know why she had been taught about winter solstice — when their own planet didn’t have one — but this time there was no dad home to ask her such questions anyway.

Dar’s father hadn’t been home for 27 days.

Class finished at 15:00, and just like that, Grade 4 was over. Dar said goodbye to her classmates and teachers before logging out of the virtual classroom. Instead of turning off the tablet, however, she searched for the song the teacher had played, and thought about Christmas while she listened to it.

“You still in school?”

Dar looked up. Markham, the ranch manager — and temporarily the Dar manager, he had joked — was stomping mud from his boots on the porch mat. Outside the wind-chimes sang a frantic melody, and Dar could feel the cold stealing its way inside. She thought of the dark sky in the picture, the snow falling on Old Earth, and thought it made more sense for it to be cold there at Christmas time than here in the reddish light of their own star. Dar pulled out her left earbud. In her right ear, the man kept singing.

“Do you think my dad will be home for Christmas?”

Markham closed the door behind him.

“What do you know about Christmas?”

Dar learned a lot since hearing about it that morning. “What do you know?” she asked Markham.

“A boy was born in a barn,” he said. “People built men out of snow.”

She’d read about that part too. It seemed ridiculous to her. She’d only seen snow twice, and neither time had been pleasant. Maybe Earth’s snow was different than theirs.

“Don’t forget about presents,” Dar said.

“Oh, that’s why you want him home,” Markham joked gently. “What day is Christmas?”

“December 25th.”

“Last I heard he’ll probably be home by then. But—”

“Let’s do Christmas!” Dar said hurriedly. She didn’t want to hear another caution not to get her hopes up. Hopes were like that golden star on the tall city tree — they were supposed to be up, up, up.

Markham’s eyes narrowed.

“What does that mean?”

Step One: Presents

With only four days left until Christmas, there wasn’t much time to shop for something.

“Why would you need to shop?” Markham asked when Dar mentioned it. “You can make something.”

Someone had made him the wind-chimes hanging on their porch and they were one of his prized possessions.

So she decided to make something.

First Dar attempted making a set of wind chimes, but that didn’t work out. Then she moved on to decorative rock painting, but in the end they looked more like some strange new rock formation she’d see in science class than a paperweight (and not in a good way). Then she snuck three of her dad’s new woolen socks and set about making stockings, like the ones Santa stuffed with oranges or toy cars or money. She wondered briefly if her dad would mind, but it wasn’t like he was around to care about this petty theft.

Her dad was supposed to have been home already. First, the weather delayed him. Then he was caught at a border crossing. Dar felt like she wouldn’t even recognize him when he came back, even though he called her every day. Sure, his face and voice in the video chat were his, but the color wasn’t completely right. And her dad wasn’t just his sharp cheekbones or his dark brown eyes or the way his whole face brightened when he smiled. It was how he was always warm when he pulled her into a hug, how he tugged at her hair when he tried to braid it. A video chat wasn’t any of that and she missed him.