Where to celebrate a (belated) National Fried Chicken Day in Petaluma

Wine or Lose Board Game Café is back open and popped to the top of my list this week when someone asked for local suggestions for celebrating National Fried Chicken Day, which was Monday, July 9. I wrote on this topic two years ago when favorites, both in sandwich and straight up fried chicken, included McNear’s, Rosen’s 256 North, Pub Republic, Sax’s Joint, Brewsters and Petaluma Market. Others came from restaurants that are no more, such as Gator’s, Crocodile and Chicken Pharm. There are some new additions to Petaluma’s fried poultry choices, which I have enjoyed since that article published. Those include Street_Social, April Pantry, Flamez, and last, but certainly not least, my favorite chicken and waffles, at Wine or Lose Board Game Café.

For a bit of history, I found this fun fact while researching my July 2018 Argus-Courier article: “Fried chicken traces its roots to Scotland and West Africa. The Scottish were the first Europeans to fry chicken in fat, although without seasoning, while numerous West African cultures seasoned and battered their chicken before cooking. The two techniques came together in the American South, to give us what is known as ‘Southern fried chicken’ or simply ‘fried chicken,’ depending on where you live.”

Food that gives back

Petaluma Food Taxi went above and beyond last week with matching donations. For every dollar customer’s spent in online gift certificates through Friday, June 26, PFT matched the amount as a donation, split equally between Equal Justice Initiative (eji.org) and Una Vida (una-vida.org), the latter of which is run by Petaluma community organizer extraordinaire Lynne Gordon Moquete. PFT owners Nick Gordon and Kiko Rodriguez first learned of Lynne’s organization when they saw an emergency call go out for drivers for Una Vida’s weekly food deliveries to those in need. No stranger to delivering food, Nick and Kiko and their crew headed over and helped out. They liked what they saw so much that they wanted to do more, which they certainly have with this donation drive.

With too many gift certificates already, we’re normally hesitant to purchase more. However, with PFT’s generous offer, if we never used our gift certificates, we can rest easy knowing that what we spent was the same amount that went to these two organizations. Any gift certificates we do use will feel like a total bonus. We took the opportunity to treat both ourselves and those friends and family members with upcoming birthdays.

The final tally came it at just over $4,500, straight from PFT to EJI and Una-Vida. “Thank you to everyone who supported these two great causes with us,” posted Nick and Kiko. “This once again reminds me why Petaluma and our community are so awesome.” Petaluma Food Taxi is certainly doing more than their fair share to give back to our community. “PFT is an asset to our community. Personally, I was blown away with their recent gift certificate fundraiser. Nick and his team care...truly care,” said customer Robyne Anne Hilton.

While on the subject of fundraisers, the Penngrove Social Firemen’s Independence Day BBQ fundraiser was a smashing success. As a huge part of the Penngrove Parade festivities each year, there was concern that annual fundraiser would be devastated when the barbecue in the park had to be canceled. However, barbecue lovers came through. "Honestly, I thought if we sold 100 tickets, we would be doing great,” said Penngrove Social Firemen boardmember Kim Hanson. “PSF president Joe Pedrani was very optimistic and felt we could sell 300. He was right. Joe, Scott and Nick were very proactive and went to several taverns and friends promoting the event. With JavAmore Cafe being the main box office, it was very apparent people are eager to get out and do something fun. Even it is taking food home. The community is very supportive to anything that has to do with fundraising.” Lyndi Brown, our eyes and ears in Penngrove, reported that even without the Biggest Little Parade, “our little Penngrove BBQ has sold 333 tickets.”

6 Feet Apart-y

Join in the festivities this Saturday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mail Depot (corner of 4th and C streets) for music, art and good food and drink. After seeing this same event a few weeks ago, I can attest to the fact that the “masks required and social distancing is a must” rules were being strictly followed, making this a great little gathering spot to get out of the house for an hour or two. Divine Mother Tea & Coffee and Scone Rollin will start a bit early at 10 a.m., with Deputy Dawg BBQ firing up the grill from noon until they run out. There will also be live music by the John Allair Trio at 2 p.m.; live painting by Mary Fassbinder; and booths for Mask Logic, Nomadic Blue tie dye, Good Luck Mercantile patches, and NorCal Nails Color Street.

COVID restaurant update

COVID-19 struck several Petaluma restaurants recently, including Sugo Trattoria, Pub Republic and La Dolce Vita. Just as we were going to press last week, Sugo Trattoria announced that one of its employees had been exposed to the virus. “For the safety of our staff and guests we will be closing until everyone has been tested and we feel confident to reopen.” Because of the new delays in receiving results, they have not yet been able to clear all their staff, but hope to by the time of this printing and be back open for this week.

Pub Republic is also awaiting an employee’s final test results and hopes to be reopened by this weekend. La Dolce Vita was shooting to reopen yesterday, but due to staffing may have a limited food menu. However, I am told their excellent pizza and sausage plate will be available, as well as one of the best wine lists in town. For the latest news, check all three’s social media pages.

Last little bit

Because so many have been asking me, the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards are still on for this year, only without the gala awards ceremony that normally would have been held just about now. And although some have already announced their having won, the Argus, which hosts the awards, is keeping the full list of winners confidential until the Aug. 6 award magazine unveiling.