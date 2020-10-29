Where to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos in Sonoma County

With many venues still closed and social distancing protocols in place because of the pandemic, annual Halloween and Dia de los Muertos events haven taken on a different look during this year.

For starters, the annual Halloween concert at the Phoenix Theatre in Petaluma will be presented online this year. The Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa has moved its yearly Dia de los Muertos exhibit to its outdoor sculpture garden. And while there won’t be a Blind Scream Haunted House this year, the organizers have partnered with a car wash for a drive-thru “Tunnel of Terror.”

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate, here’s a sampling of what’s happening.

Through Oct. 31

Haunted Car Wash: Unable to put on its annual haunted house event this year after a decade of providing frights and fun, Blind Scream in Santa Rosa has teamed up with Splash Express Car Wash to host this spooky new drive-thru event. From 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. daily, there will be a “Happy Halloween” car wash for children, including pumpkins and “Peanuts”-style ghosts. From 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., the site transforms into the “Tunnel of Terror” car wash. $20 per car for the night event, regular car wash prices during the day. 485 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Information: judy@winecountryhaunts.com

Oct. 31

Halloween Covers Show: Petaluma’s Phoenix Theatre still will hold its annual concert featuring local musicians performing cover versions of hits by famous bands, but with two major differences this year. Instead of a live performance, the show will be crowd-less and prerecorded. Expect local performers’ recreations of music by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Toadies, No Doubt and The Strokes. The show will be posted at 8 p.m. to the Onstage with Jim and Tom channel on Youtube. Information: jimagius@thephoenixtheater.com

Halloween Trick or Treat: Charlie’s Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary hosts a costume parade, with animal treats, goat greetings, pumpkin smashing and goodie bags. This event starts at 10 a.m. and lasts approximately one hour, with small groups entering at start times 30 minutes apart. $15 per person. Strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. 3201 Napa Road, Sonoma. Visit bit.ly/2HwSVGu for more information.

Through Nov. 1

“The Turn of the Screw”: The 6th Street Playhouse presents live-streamed online performances of Jefferey Hatcher’s adaptation of Henry James’ classic ghost story, “The Turn of Screw.” 7 p.m. Oct. 30, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and 7 p.m. Nov. 1. For the Oct. 31 performance, the theater invites audience members to take snapshots of themselves dressed in costumes to watch the show and then post those photos on the 6th Street Playhouse and Instagram pages. $15 per ticket. After purchasing a ticket, a link to watch this virtual event will be emailed to the purchaser. Information: 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Through Nov. 8

Dia de Los Muertos: The Museum of Sonoma County will hold its annual Dia de Los Muertos exhibition outside for the first time, in the museum’s sculpture garden. Like the holiday itself, this exhibition of altars and artwork from local artists including Mario Uribe, Liz Camino-Byers and Martín Zúñiga provides a space to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30, 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov 5 to 8. 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free. Visit museumsc.org for more information.

Staff Writer Dan Taylor contributed to this story.