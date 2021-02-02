Where to find Super Bowl snacks in Petaluma

Half-jokingly referred to as the “husband’s Valentine’s Day,” the Super Bowl is this Sunday, which hopefully means some good football, but definitely means some good “foodball,” as I like to call Sunday’s eating throughout the fall and winter. Although we can’t join them for the actual game, Beyond the Glory is always a game-day crowd pleaser and this year has a great Super Bowl appetizer sampler, which is also a benefit to help Casa Grande’s Project Graduation.

Seared is offering a full-bore party pack to go with over a half-dozen items, plus plenty of drink add-ons, as well as whole chilled Dungeness crab for those who have not yet had their fill.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse has Super Bowl barbecue all wrapped up with 24-hour smoked brisket, slow-smoked pulled pork, Humm baby-back ribs, and piripiri chicken special platters available on Sunday only. And for a full house, they are offering the “Ultimate Pigskin Pack BBQ Feast” with more than a bit of everything. This platter is meant to feed 10+ people.

New places to eat

Pandemic be damned, we have two new openings this week and the announcement of another on the horizon. The Mad Sicilian has taken the place of Chicago Pizzeria, which sat next to Starbucks at the front of the Plaza North Shopping Center (also known to locals as the “Kmart Shopping Center,” even though Kmart is no longer there.) I was contacted by a gentleman late last year about my thoughts on him taking over and continuing the pizza operation at this location. I am not sure if that was who eventually took over but my main advice was to rebrand prior to reopening because two owners back had some issues that had caused the most recent owner some challenges.

Tortilla Real Mexican Food is now open. (Houston Porter/for the Argus-Courier)

Another new opening is Tortilla Real, a Mexican food restaurant next to Sugo Trattoria downtown. So far, the reviews have been complimentary. Diners often joke with me that Petaluma seems to have no end to its appetite for pizza and Mexican so these two newbies likely have as good a chance as any to push through the pandemic and emerge unscathed on the other side.

Restaurant on the move

Although not a new restaurant, Point Reyes’ Station House Café has announced that they will be moving from the current location, where the landlord was talking about raising rents by 300%, to their original location one block away. That location was recently vacated by Osteria Stellina, whose owners have some secret plans for Petaluma’s old Bovine Bakery location. This homecoming dates back to Station House Café’s 1964 to 1989 run at this original location and according to the owners, fells like a “fairytale ending.”

Vegan Mezze

Ambrosia will hold its seventh Vegan Mezze platter champagne brunch this Sunday, Feb. 7, with reserved-only seating at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and will include live music.

Stockhome installed a new parklet this year. (Houston Porter/for the Argus-Courier)

Of tents and parklets

The City of Petaluma was right in the midst of purchasing a dozen or so high-end tents to help our local restaurants, when the most recent SIP order went into effect. However, that did not stop them for erecting those tents, which were up just in time for the SIP order to be lifted on outdoor dining.

Additionally, a few locations received grants for parklets, which are small semi-permanent dining areas that are set up in the parking areas in front of a restaurant, similar to what you will see in more pedestrian downtowns in cities around the world. However, before we all start complaining about parking, remember, parking has never really been that bad downtown. But of course, this opinion all depends on one’s perspective. Even in the busiest times, prior to COVID, we could usually find a parking spot in the main downtown blocks with minimal effort. Personally, I never mind the couple spins around the downtown blocks so I can catch up on what is going on. However, when we couldn’t find parking on the Boulevard at Kentucky, we simply moved back or over a block or two and enjoyed the extra walking through our downtown streets. Sure, there are those with disabilities that make this more difficult, but that’s an even better reason why those of us who can, should try to park a few blocks back and walk.

That all said, I worked for four years in a small downtown that introduced numerous parklets and so was able to witness their positive affect to the whole vibe of the downtown, while having little affect on parking congestion, which like Petaluma’s was already a point of complaint to many locals. So, before we start complaining about parking, let’s concentrate on what’s important. The health of our downtown businesses to the overall feel of our town is far more important to me than being able to park directly in front of the restaurant I plan to dine at.

Stockhome offers semla cardamom bun with marzipan and fresh whipped cream. (Houston Porter/for the Argus-Courier)

Not to miss sweets

Stockhome will be offering the semla cardamom bun with marzipan and fresh whipped cream throughout the month of February. Leave it to Stockhome to always introduce the Petaluma palette to something unique and tasty.

Lemon, lavender and olive oil ice cream sandwich.

And while on the topic of sweets, Mariposa Ice Creamery introduced some sort of lemon, lavender, olive oil ice cream sandwich at the McEvoy’s Saturday farmers markets and it is really something special. And I say that with full experience that I think everything from Mariposa is special.

New(ish) caterer

Trade Secret Chef brings a fan favorite back to the local food scene. Chef Brenda La Noue, previously of Secret Kitchen, is now offering “boutique catering.” Described as “a private catering experience where Chef Brenda will custom tailor a meal (or two) to you and your families private tastes and needs. It is the ultimate gourmet experience, and a convenient way to get quality food that is good for you.” She’ll even pair the meals with local wines, beers and spirits. Find it on Facebook or email brendalanoue@gmail.com.