Where to order Easter treats, meals in Petaluma

Easter is all about sweets and several of our local makers are currently taking pre-orders. Scone Rollin (sconerollin.com) always sells out during holidays so place your orders for Easter hot cross buns, pastry boxes, scones and both decorated and decorating kit cookies early. Be aware though that due to the large volume of orders for this particular holiday, there will be no deliveries between April 1 and 6, with pickup only on those days.

Nom Nom Cakes (nomnombaking.com) is also taking pre-orders for cakes, cupcakes, tarts and other treats. Most notable are their pink and blue colored chocolate eggs, which either you or they fill with other Easter treats.

This Easter offering from Sonoma Coast Spirits can be delivered for free. (Photo courtesy of Sonoma Coast Spirits)

On the boozy side, Sonoma Coast Spirits (sonomacoastspirits.com) is again offering its popular Easter Baskets, with free delivery to Petaluma, Penngrove, Cotati and Rohnert Park. The basket includes two full-sized bottles of cocktails (Lemon Drop and Raspberry Lemonade, unless you indicate otherwise in the “note box” on the order form. The bottles come tucked into a reusable Easter tote along with some Easter candy).

There are also several pop-ups planned in anticipation of the holiday, including the ever-popular Bert’s Desserts holiday wholesale sale on Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 501 Lakeville St., which will also include offerings from Petaluma Creamery and Cakes by Sam.

Another pop-up will also be held on Saturday, April 3, at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey (146 Kentucky St.), from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where Scone Rollin’, 4_Eva_Love Designs, Mayberry Knittery, Jack Reilly, Nu Skin by Terra Reese, @pancakeology and several others will be offering up their wares. One special food vendor at this event will be Kimchi Kids, which is a food vendor I have heard great things about but have yet to try. And yes, drinks will be available, with a food purchase, I assume.

Finally, when it comes to ice cream, Mariposa Ice Creamery’s next warehouse sale is scheduled for Easter weekend and will run on Friday, April 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check Mariposa’s social media for available flavors. I have it on good authority they will be offering a new flavor partnership with Sonoma Portworks by way of a strawberry balsamic ice cream. They will also be offering single serve cups again this time around.

There will surely be many more specials announced over the coming days leading up to Easter (Sunday, April 4), so keep an eye on your favorite producer’s social media pages.

One of the Easter options from Preferred Sonoma Caterers. (Photo courtesy of Preferred Sonoma Caterers)

Two early announcers are Butcher Crown Roadhouse and Preferred Sonoma Caterers, who are always there to help Petalumans cater special occasions. In fact, a big congrats to Preferred Sonoma Caterers for the recent award of “Best Caterer” in Sonoma County, as awarded by readers of the Bohemian. PSC always has a great menu and this year is no different, with both full meals and individual dishes available, including spiral ham with apricot bourbon glaze, salmon with Dijon maple glaze, cheesy hash brown potatoes, roasted asparagus and rainbow carrots, leek and gruyere quiche, salad and lemon raspberry Bundt cake. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, March 30, at 4 p.m. for pickup on Saturday, April 3, by 4 p.m. Visit sonomacaterers.com for more info.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse is offering a limited number of smoked prime rib dinner for two, with horseradish, au jus, roasted red potatoes, creamed spinach, dinner salad with Italian dressing and dinner rolls. Dinner is $82 for two adults and reservations for pick-up can be made at butchercrown.com.

An interesting pop-up scheduled for La Dolce Vita on Easter weekend, but more closely related to Persian New Year, will be the Persian food pop-up from Boro Baba Modern Persian, scheduled for both April 3 and 4. I will have more information in next week’s column but you may want to mark your calendar now as this is a cuisine we normally don’t get to enjoy here in Petaluma.

Voting has begun

Speaking of readers awards, the Petaluma Argus-Courier has opened the final voting round for the 2021 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards at petaluma360.com/peopleschoice. Voting started on March 18 and runs through April 11. One of the most popular categories is Best New Restaurant. Even with the pandemic, the class of 2020 new restaurants was impressive but the top three nomination round vote getters are April Pantry, Café Bellini and Table Culture Provisions. Congrats to all three worthy candidates.