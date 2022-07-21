Subscribe

Where to see free live music in Sonoma County through the end of summer

If you haven’t seen any live music this summer, now’s the time. With a little more than a month left in the season, here’s a list of where to find local and visiting artists performing for free between now and Labor Day.

Wednesday, July 27

Peacetown Summer Series with The Pulsators, The Dream Farmers, Fynch Meep and others at 4 p.m. The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. More information at peacetown.org.

Sebastian St. James at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd. S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

Fabes 90’s at 6 p.m. Wednesday Night Market, Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. More information at wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Thursday, July 28

Black Sheep Brass Band at 5:30 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Maya at 6 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. More information at bit.ly/3AZ2XtV.

Sean Carscadden Trio at 6 p.m. The Saloon at Jack London Lodge, 13740 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. More information at bit.ly/3aU7qUa.

Friday, July 29

Pamela Joyce at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

Sean Carscadden at 5 p.m. at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma. More information at fairmont.com/sonoma.

Pacific Islander Night with Faith Ako and Hawaiian music at 5 p.m. Party on the Plaza, 500 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. More information at bit.ly/3znVmUi.

Mike & The Moonpies at 6:30 p.m. Friday Night Live Street Fair at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Saturday, July 30

Kingsborough at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

Something Big Jazz Trio at 5 p.m. at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma. More information at fairmont.com/sonoma.

Manuel The Band at 6 p.m., through July 31, at The Block Petaluma, 20 Grey St., Petaluma. More information at theblockpetaluma.com.

Sunday, July 31

Jimbo Trout Trio at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes at 1 p.m. at Sundays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. More information at bit.ly/3zoPwlL.

Steve Rubardt Quartet at 1 p.m. in Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com/events.

Aki Kumar at 5 p.m. Live at Juilliard, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. More information at 707-543-4674, bit.ly/3yU2gPI.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Luce at 6 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. More information at bit.ly/3yU0MoX.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Peacetown Summer Series with Annie Sampson, The Musers, The Portals and others at 4 p.m. The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. More information at peacetown.org.

Cathie Poncia at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

Unauthorized Rolling Stones at 6 p.m. Wednesday Night Market, Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. More information at wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Hip Service at 6 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. More information at bit.ly/3AZ2XtV.

Solid Air at 6 p.m. The Saloon at Jack London Lodge, 13740 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. More information at bit.ly/3aU7qUa.

Friday, Aug. 5

Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

Clay Bell Trio at 5 p.m. at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma. More information at fairmont.com/sonoma.

Petty Rocks and X Confidence at 6 p.m. Party on the Plaza, 500 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. More information at bit.ly/3znVmUi.

Los Texmaniacs at 6:30 p.m. Friday Night Live Street Fair at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Fog Holler at 6 p.m. at The Block Petaluma, 20 Grey St., Petaluma. More information at theblockpetaluma.com.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Jimbo Trout Trio at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

Alec Fuhrman at noon on the piazza at Bacchus Landing Cellars, 14210 Bacchus Landing Way, Healdsburg. More information at bacchuslanding.com/all-events.

Sunday Aug. 7

Steve Pile Band at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

The Speakeasies at 1 p.m. at Sundays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. More information at bit.ly/3zoPwlL.

Randy Vincent and Kendrick Freeman at 1 p.m. in Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com/events.

Batacha at at 5 p.m. Live at Juilliard, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. More information at 707-543-4674, bit.ly/3yU2gPI.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys at 6 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. More information at bit.ly/3yU0MoX.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Peacetown Summer Series with Sol Horizon, Bohoss Boogie Boys, Proud Mary and others at 4 p.m. The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. More information at peacetown.org.

James Patrick Regan at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

Bell Brothers at 6 p.m. Wednesday Night Market, Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. More information at wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Kenny Metcalf as Elton John at 6 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. More information at bit.ly/3AZ2XtV.

Stella & The Starlights at 5:30 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Adam Traum at at 6 p.m. The Saloon at Jack London Lodge, 13740 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. More information at bit.ly/3aU7qUa.

Friday, Aug. 12

Edgardo & LaTiDo at noon. Music in Place at the Grinstead Amphitheater, 403 1st Street East, Sonoma. More information at musicinplace.org.

Timothy O’Neil at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

The Kerry Daly Band and Vickie Guillory & The Hip Pockets at 6 p.m. Party on the Plaza, 500 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. More information at bit.ly/3znVmUi.

Scott Pemberton O Theory at 6:30 p.m. Friday Night Live Street Fair at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Trainwreck Junction at 6 p.m. at The Block Petaluma, 20 Grey St., Petaluma. More information at theblockpetaluma.com.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88’s at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

Crooked Goat Brewing anniversary party with Rock Candy and Marshall House Project at 2 p.m. 120 Morris Street, Suite 120, Sebastopol. More information at crookedgoatbrewing.com.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Kingsborough at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

The David Correa Trio at 1 p.m. at Sundays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. More information at bit.ly/3zoPwlL.

Down Dirty Shake at 5 p.m. Live at Juilliard, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. More information at 707-543-4674, bit.ly/3yU2gPI.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Sal’s Greenhouse at 6 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. More information at bit.ly/3yU0MoX.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Peacetown Summer Series with Gator Nation, Peace of G, El Cajon and others at 4 p.m. The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. More information at peacetown.org.

Sebastian St. James at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

Purple Ones at 6 p.m. Wednesday Night Market, Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. More information at wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Thursday, Aug. 18

The Dylan Black Project at 6 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. More information at bit.ly/3AZ2XtV.

Gill Brothers Band at 5:30 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Lucas Domungue at 6 p.m. The Saloon at Jack London Lodge, 13740 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. More information at bit.ly/3aU7qUa.

Friday, Aug. 19

Mads Tolling and The Mads Men at noon. Music in Place at the Grinstead Amphitheater, 403 1st Street East, Sonoma. More information at musicinplace.org.

Amy Obenski at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

Stax City and The Humdinger Band at 6 p.m. Party on the Plaza, 500 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. More information at bit.ly/3znVmUi.

Diggin’ Dirt at 6:30 p.m. Friday Night Live Street Fair at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Jacob Philip Benning at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Rock and Roll Rhythm Revue at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

Caitlin Jemma & The Goodness at 5 p.m. Live at Juilliard, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. More information at 707-543-4674, bit.ly/3yU2gPI.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Boot Juice at 6 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. More information at bit.ly/3yU0MoX.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Peacetown Summer Series with Onye & The Messengers, Bluebellies, Free Peoples and others at 4 p.m. The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. More information at peacetown.org.

Josh Yenne at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

Pat Jordan Band at 6 p.m. Wednesday Night Market, Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. More information at wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Sabor de Mi Cuba at 6 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. More information at bit.ly/3AZ2XtV.

Ain’t Misbehavin’ Band at 6 p.m. The Saloon at Jack London Lodge, 13740 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. More information at bit.ly/3aU7qUa.

Friday, Aug. 26

Steve Pile at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

The HOTS and Slack & Thomas at 6 p.m. Party on the Plaza, 500 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. More information at bit.ly/3znVmUi.

David Luning at 6:30 p.m. Friday Night Live Street Fair at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Rock Bottom at 6 p.m. at The Block Petaluma, 20 Grey St., Petaluma. More information at theblockpetaluma.com.

Saturday, Aug. 27

The Henry Coopers at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

Kid Galaga at 6 p.m. at The Block Petaluma, 20 Grey St., Petaluma. More information at theblockpetaluma.com.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Obsidian Son at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

The Rubinoos at 6 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. More information at bit.ly/3yU0MoX.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Peacetown Summer Series with Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes, Bottle Shock, Ragtag Sullivan and others

Sam Hamby at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

Pop Fiction at 6 p.m. Wednesday Night Market, Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. More information at wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Thursday, Sept. 1

The Thompsons at 6 p.m. The Saloon at Jack London Lodge, 13740 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. More information at bit.ly/3aU7qUa.

Friday, Sept. 2

Grupo Fantasma at 6:30 p.m. Friday Night Live Street Fair at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Saturday, Sept. 3

The Henry Coopers at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

High Strung at noon on the piazza at Bacchus Landing Cellars, 14210 Bacchus Landing Way, Healdsburg. More information at bacchuslanding.com/all-events.

The Voodoo Vultures at 6 p.m. at The Block Petaluma, 20 Grey St., Petaluma. More information at theblockpetaluma.com.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88’s at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

