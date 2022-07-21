Where to see free live music in Sonoma County through the end of summer

If you haven’t seen any live music this summer, now’s the time. With a little more than a month left in the season, here’s a list of where to find local and visiting artists performing for free between now and Labor Day.

Wednesday, July 27

Peacetown Summer Series with The Pulsators, The Dream Farmers, Fynch Meep and others at 4 p.m. The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. More information at peacetown.org.

Sebastian St. James at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd. S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

Fabes 90’s at 6 p.m. Wednesday Night Market, Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. More information at wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Thursday, July 28

Black Sheep Brass Band at 5:30 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Maya at 6 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. More information at bit.ly/3AZ2XtV.

Sean Carscadden Trio at 6 p.m. The Saloon at Jack London Lodge, 13740 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. More information at bit.ly/3aU7qUa.

Friday, July 29

Pamela Joyce at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

Sean Carscadden at 5 p.m. at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma. More information at fairmont.com/sonoma.

Pacific Islander Night with Faith Ako and Hawaiian music at 5 p.m. Party on the Plaza, 500 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. More information at bit.ly/3znVmUi.

Mike & The Moonpies at 6:30 p.m. Friday Night Live Street Fair at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Saturday, July 30

Kingsborough at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

Something Big Jazz Trio at 5 p.m. at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma. More information at fairmont.com/sonoma.

Manuel The Band at 6 p.m., through July 31, at The Block Petaluma, 20 Grey St., Petaluma. More information at theblockpetaluma.com.

Sunday, July 31

Jimbo Trout Trio at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes at 1 p.m. at Sundays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. More information at bit.ly/3zoPwlL.

Steve Rubardt Quartet at 1 p.m. in Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com/events.

Aki Kumar at 5 p.m. Live at Juilliard, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. More information at 707-543-4674, bit.ly/3yU2gPI.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Luce at 6 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. More information at bit.ly/3yU0MoX.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Peacetown Summer Series with Annie Sampson, The Musers, The Portals and others at 4 p.m. The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. More information at peacetown.org.

Cathie Poncia at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

Unauthorized Rolling Stones at 6 p.m. Wednesday Night Market, Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. More information at wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Hip Service at 6 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. More information at bit.ly/3AZ2XtV.

Solid Air at 6 p.m. The Saloon at Jack London Lodge, 13740 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. More information at bit.ly/3aU7qUa.

Friday, Aug. 5

Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes at 5 p.m. at the Theatre District, Petaluma Blvd S. and D Street, Petaluma. More information at theatre-district.com.

Clay Bell Trio at 5 p.m. at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma. More information at fairmont.com/sonoma.

Petty Rocks and X Confidence at 6 p.m. Party on the Plaza, 500 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. More information at bit.ly/3znVmUi.

Los Texmaniacs at 6:30 p.m. Friday Night Live Street Fair at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Fog Holler at 6 p.m. at The Block Petaluma, 20 Grey St., Petaluma. More information at theblockpetaluma.com.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Jimbo Trout Trio at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

Alec Fuhrman at noon on the piazza at Bacchus Landing Cellars, 14210 Bacchus Landing Way, Healdsburg. More information at bacchuslanding.com/all-events.

Sunday Aug. 7

Steve Pile Band at noon. Outdoor kitchen at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

The Speakeasies at 1 p.m. at Sundays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. More information at bit.ly/3zoPwlL.