Where to see live music this weekend in Petaluma

THURSDAY

JOSH YENNE

Adobe Road Winery continues its weekly spring concert series on Thursday nights, pairing award-winning wines with in-person appearances by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians. The events are outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden, from 4:30-7 p.m., at the Great Petaluma Mill, 6 Petaluma Blvd. N. On Thursday, May 20, it’s singer-songwriter Josh Yenned. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

FRIDAY

THE SILVER STARLINGS

Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe continues its Fridays on the Deck series (hosted each Friday night) with The Silver Starlings on May 21. This is the kind of band you get when you mix The Incubators (Chris Chappell and Katie Schuch) with Pamela Joyce of Foxes In The Henhouse, because that’s exactly what this new trio is. It’s a collaboration of Petaluma musicians that share a love of three-part vocal harmony with a dash of retro rock and groovy-folksy originals with catchy hooks. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. www.riverfront.cafe or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

THE GRAIN

Raised in Petaluma, The Grain have a huge local following who’ve been starved for a chance to hear their superbly-orchestrated, guitar-driven American-rock in person again. Check them out on Saturday, May 22, at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St., from 5-8 p.m. Check out the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SUNDAY

PAUL RILEY

Roots rocker Paul Riley brings his characteristic charm and upbeat musical personality to the Twin Oaks Roadhouse’s outdoor patio on Sunday, May 21, from 4-6 p.m. Twin Oaks Roadhouse is in Penngrove, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.