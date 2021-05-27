Where to see live music this weekend in Petaluma

THURSDAY

LA MATILDA

Adobe Road Winery’s Thursday night spring concert series continues on May 27, outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden (at the Great Petaluma Mill, 6 Petaluma Blvd. N.), from 4:30. - 7 p.m. This week, the nduo La Matilda (Pablito Quintero and Esteban Acosta) bring an explosive multicultural fusion of Caribbean genres, Latin grooves and Pacific rhythms. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

FRIDAY

MIKE Z

Fridays on the Deck is a weekly series happening out on the spacious patio at Riverfront Cafe (on the river side of the Great Mill, 6 Petaluma Blvd. N). This week, on May 28, catch dinner and a show with singer-songwriter/solo guitarist Mike Z, from the band Z and The Benders. Mike plays jazzy tunes with a rhythm & blues twist, covering jazz standards and contemporary songs from the the ’60s to today. Reservations are strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfront.cafe or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

ROAD ELEVEN

The Napa-based band Road Eleven, rocking and rolling since 1997, play guitar-driven American rock, mixing catchy originals with classic rock covers. Their sets include everything from Fleetwood Mac and Joe Cocker to Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Check them out on Saturday, May 29, at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St., from 5-8 p.m. Check out the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SUNDAY

RICKY RAY

Sonoma County’s Ricky Ray has been singing the blues, along with some serious soul and rock ’n roll, all of his life. He’ll be strutting his stuff this Sunday, May 30, on the Twin Oaks Roadhouse outdoor patio, from 4-6 p.m. Twin Oaks Roadhouse is in Penngrove, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.