Where to see live music this weekend in Petaluma

THURSDAY

BOURBON & BLUES FEATURING LEVI LLOYD

Acclaimed blues musician Levi Lloyd will be performing live, outdoors, from a distance, in the Beer Garden at downtown Petaluma’s Brewster’s. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com. It’s all part of the hot spot’s weekly Bourbon & Blues event. Check out the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

FRIDAY

PAMELA JOYCE & BOB McBAIN DUO

On Friday, June 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe kicks of a season of outdoor shows perfectly designed to enjoy dinner by. The Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain duo will start things up with a evening of “jazzy gems,” plus an eclectic array of delightful tunes to hum along with. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

EL RADIO FANTASTIQUE

From Point Reyes Station, the amazing El Radio Fantastique, led by founder Giovanni Di Morente, puts on an unforgettable show blending sublime melodies and musical passion that fuels their slightly surreal, beautifully cinematic stage performances. Get ready to fall under their spell at McNear’s Saloon, in the outdoor tent from 7-10 p.m.

SUNDAY

THE CHUCK SHER TRIO

Sonoma County’s hardworking jazz threesome the Chuck Sher Trio plays outdoors weekly, every Sunday afternoon, 1-3:30 p.m. at Putnam Plaza. Diners at The Speakeasy have the best view

SMALL TIME BANDITS

Sonoma County’s Small Time Bandits, featuring local singer/songwriter Jay Lewallen, play every Sunday night, 5-7 p.m., at the historic Washoe House, 2840 Roblar Road.