Where to see live music this weekend in Petaluma

THURSDAY

Jacob Philip Benning

Adobe Road Winery’s Thursday night spring concert series continues on June 10, outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden (at the Great Petaluma Mill, 6 Petaluma Blvd. N.), from 4:30. - 7 p.m. This week, the winery welcomes Jacob Philip Benning, a Sonoma County native whose musical roots are eclectic, to say the least. Benning describes his blended sound as “music for the hopeful romantic” and as “a recipe that appeals to the groovers and the shakers, the mindful musicians, and the lyric lovers.” Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

FRIDAY

JOSHUA MARTIN

Twin Oaks Roadhouse, in Penngrove, welcomes Sebastopol signer-songwriter Joshua Martin to its gorgeous backyard concert venue on Friday, June 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Playing original music spun from the musical threads of country, blues, folk and rock, the proudly self-taught musician has been playing guitar since the age of nine. While serving in Iraq in 2005, a friend shipped him a couple of harmonicas, and he’s been playing them ever since. The ever-expanding multi-instrumentalist started picking up the banjo in 2017 and in December of 2020, he taught himself to play the mandolin. 5746 Old Adobe Highway, Penngrove. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SATURDAY

THE GRAIN

Raised in Petaluma, The Grain have a huge local following who’ve been starved for a chance to hear their superbly-orchestrated, guitar-driven American-rock in person again. They are playing this weekend at McNear’s Saloon (23 Petaluma Blvd.), in the outdoor tent from 7-10 p.m.

SUNDAY

JANIE AND THE REFORMED

Janie and The Reformed play classic rock, alternative, country, blues and anything else they feel like and think in the moment. See for yourself on Sunday, Jun 13, at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St., from 5-8 p.m. Check out the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.