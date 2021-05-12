Where to see live music this weekend in Petaluma

THURSDAY

PARNELL & WHITE BLUES EXPLOSION

As live music returns to downtown Petaluma, Adobe Road Winery continues its weekly spring concert series on Thursday nights, pairing award-winning wines with in-person appearances by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians. The events are held outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden, from 4:30-7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., at the Great Petaluma Mill. On Thursday, May 13, it’s Parnell & White Blues Explosion. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

FRIDAY

SPIKE SIKES’ AWESOME HOTCAKES

Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe has kicked off its Music on the Deck season of outdoor shows, each Friday night a show perfectly designed to enjoy dinner by. On Friday, May 14, catch Spike Sikes’ Awesome Hotcakes. Like hotcakes themselves, the music Spike and the band plays goes by many names. Soul. Swing. Rhythm & Blues. Jazz. Jump. It’s a sound that’s classic and simple, but when it’s done right, it hits the spot, and has you grinning from ear to ear. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. www.riverfront.cafe or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

MOTORBOAT

A quartet of distinctive musical personalities covering fun tunes from the ’60s to the present, Motorboat plays songs you love to hear but often don't. Check them out on Saturday, May 15, at Brewster’s Beer Garden (229 Water Street) between 5-8 p.m. Check out the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SUNDAY

DONOVAN PATRICK WALSH

Playing his own distinct style of music he likes to call Americowboy, Donovan Patrick Walsh is a singer-songwriter and a pretty good actor too. On Sunday, May 16, from 4-6 p.m., he’ll be performing at Twin Oaks Roadhouse in Penngrove, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.