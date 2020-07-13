’White Fragility’ still No. 1 book in Petaluma

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of July 6 – July 12, 2020.

For the third week in a row, Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” is the No. bestselling book on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list. That’s no surprise, given that DiAngelo has been a major presence on the airwaves of late, conversing about America’s current racial reckoning with pretty much every other major author writing about race right now – and most of those books are on the local bestseller list as well.

The big surprise, to a degree, is that last week’s No. 2 bestseller, John Bolton’s “The Room Where it Happened,” has entirely vanished from the Top 10 this week. Instead, the No. 2 spot holds Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist,” last week’s No. 3 book. This week’s No. 3 is last week’s No. 10, Colson Whitehead’s 2020 Pulitzer-winning novel “The Nickel Boys.”

In No. 4 is Kendi’s “Stamped from the Beginning” followed in the No. 5 position by Elizabeth Gilbert’s popular novel “City of Girls.”

On this week’s Kids and Young Adults Bestseller List, meanwhile, there’s an entirely new No. 1 in town, and that’s Aaron Blabey’s fresh offering in his immensely loved “Bad Guys” fantasy series, “Bad Guys in the Dawn of the Underlord,” which sounds … well it sounds epic.

For that matter, so does “The One and Only Bob,” Katherine Applegate’s sequel to her 2012 Newberry-winning “The One and Only Ivan,” the film adaptation of which will be released on Disney+ on August 14. In this one, Bob the dog takes over the story begun in the first book by Ivan, a gorilla.

In the No. 3 spot is “Babysitters’ Little Sister: Karen’s Witch,’ by Ann M. Martin,” followed by “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” (No. 4) by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (making this the third book by Kendi to appear on the list at the same time, a feat it’s accomplished three weeks in a row.). In the No. 5 spot is Jaimal Yogis’ picture book “Mop Rides the Waves of Life,” subtitled, “A story of Mindfulness and Surfing,” with illustrations by Matthew Allen.

FICTION &

NONFICTION

1. ‘White Fragility,’ by Robin DiAngelo

2. ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

3. ‘The Nickel Boys,’ by Colson Whitehead

4. ‘Stamped from the Beginning,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

5. ‘City of Girls,’ by Elizabeth Gilbert

6. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

7. ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ by Celeste Ng

8. ‘The Fire This Time,’ edited by Jesmyn Ward

9. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

10. ‘A Better Man,’ by Louise Penny

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Bad Guys in the Dawn of the Underlord,’ by Aaron Blabey

2. ‘The One and Only Bob,’ by Katherine Applegate

3. ‘Babysitters’ Little Sister: Karen’s Witch,’ by Ann M. Martin

Aaron Blabbey’s “The Bad Guys in the Dawn of the Underlord” is this week’s No. 1 bestselling Kids and Young Adults book in Petaluma.

4. ‘Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,’ by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

5. ‘Mop Rides the Waves of Life,’ by Jaimal Yogis

6. ‘From the Desk of Zoe Washington,’ by Janae Marks

7. ‘Something Happened in Our Town,’ by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins and Ann Hazzard.

8. ‘Odin, Dog Hero of the Fires,’ by Emma Bland Smith

9. ‘Trespassers,’ by Breena Bard

10. ‘The New Kid,’ by Jerry Craft

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma)