Based in Oakland, Shannon and the Clams is an increasingly popular garage-punk quartet famous for its dreamy-cool tunes and the high energy and infectious spirit of its live shows. On Wednesday, May 17, Sonoma County fans of inventive retro-rock can see what the fuss is all about as Shannon and the Clams play Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater debut as the headliners of special mid-week concert.

Fronted by vocalist/bassist Shannon Shaw – known for her appearances with the queercore punk ensemble Hunx and His Punx – Shannon and the Clams includes Cody Blanchard on guitar, Will Sprott on keyboards and Nate Mahan on drums.

For those who’ve never stumbled across their music on Spotify - or had a friend breathlessly forward a link to a Shannon and the Clams video - this is the kind of band that inspires instant fanhood while inciting music writers to go a little over-the-top with their descriptions, just to catch up with the joyous intensity of the band’s infectiously addictive, gleefully weird but deeply enjoyable music.

For example, Punknews.org once posted a piece by reviewer Julie River describing the sound of Shannon and the Clams as being like “a prom band in 1964 getting dosed with acid and having the sweetest lovelorn freak out. Imagine a brawling Etta James, backed up by the 13th Floor Elevators singing Shangri La's tunes.“ In the Chicago Reader, Jessica Hopper got even trippier, describing the band as "something from a John Waters lucid dream ... complete with horny teenage anthems that walk the line between greasy, frantic ‘50s rock 'n roll and innocent, hip-swinging ‘60s pop.“

The band’s Wikipedia page is a bit more reserved, but still effusive.

“Known for a vintage sound that incorporates elements of doo-wop, classic R&B, garage psych and surf, Shannon and the Clams has drawn comparisons to both Buddy Holly and 1960s girl groups,” reads the page’s description of the band.

To date, Shannon and the Clams have released six albums: “I Wanna Go Home” (2009), “Sleep Talk”(2011), “Dreams in the Rat House” (2013), “Onion” (2018), “Gone by the Dawn” (2015) and “Year of the Spider” (2021). In 2023, which looks to be a big touring year for Shannon and the Clams, the band is touring California before heading overseas for appearances in Paris, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Berlin and Salsomaggiore Terme, Italy.

Opening for Shannon and the Clams at the Phoenix is Shana Cleveland. Buy tickets at ThePhoenixTheater.com.