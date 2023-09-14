“Leave my childhood alone!”

It’s a demand I see fairly often on social media, especially on the various film and television-related Facebook groups I routinely peruse. It generally comes in response to someone posting an article announcing a remake of some classic film or TV show.

It happens like this.

Some semi-anonymous film fan might post, “What do you think about the Julia Roberts version of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ compared to the Debbie Reynolds version?“ or “Hey look! Tim Burton is remaking ‘Willy Wonka!’” or “Did you hear Disney is doing a miniseries based on ‘Willow?’”

To which someone (usually numerous someones) posts that familiar response.

“Leave my childhood alone!”

I’m not interested, at the moment, in getting into the psychological questions raised by someone claiming their childhood is retroactively destroyed by hearing an animated spider speak in a different voice as an adult than the voice they heard a different animated spider speak in when they were a child. What I’m interested in is the suggestion that nothing people once loved, and continue to feel nostalgia for, should ever be revisited, adapted or (may the saints preserve us!) changed.

I know, I know. This is a very large topic. And I’ll save Disney’s track-record of adapting its own animated classics into live-action versions for another time. But I do have some specific thoughts on the adaptation of classics, a subject I’ve had quite a bit of experience with.

For 16 years I was a weekly theater critic. Over time I have seen countless versions of the same plays, including approximately 10 productions of “Julius Caesar.” In precisely zero of those were any of the ancient Romans dressed in togas, despite the fact that the play is about ancient Romans, who did dress in togas. I assume that in 1599, in the very first production of Shakespeare’s tragedy/history, the actors did wear some Elizabethan approximation of togas. Togas would have been more-or-less canon, as proven by the drawings and photographs we were often shown in 10th grade literature class.

But, that was a long time ago.

Today, people rarely do togas in Shakespeare. Even pumpkin pants are hard to find in a modern production of “Hamlet” or “Much Ado About Nothing.” But whenever some modern company does “Julius Caesar” and garbs their actors in the fashions of Nazis, hippies, Disco-era Wall Street executives or circus clowns, while people might tell their friends not to buy a ticket, no one pouts, “Leave my 10th grade literature class alone!”

Classic stories are, after all, just stories.

I guarantee you, whoever-it-was who sat around a campfire in a cave listening to whoever-they-were who told the first-ever story ‒ “Today, this big mammoth totally creamed this guy!” ‒ if they decided to share that story around a different campfire a week or two later, that second storyteller ‒ and this is key ‒ changed the story.

“Today, this big mammoth tried to cream me, and I totally kicked its ass!”

If modern attitudes were in play, and if someone were there who had heard the previous version, they would have stood up to protest, “Leave my previous campfire experience alone!”

So here’s the point, what I believe to be the most inextricably potent element of stories. Their power is that after we hear them, we can imagine ourselves being in them. We imagine that they are about us. We become the hero, the spy, the god, the supernatural puppet, the metaphorical animal, the lonely orphan, the fearless pirate, the conflicted soldier, the stalwart friend or the tragic friendless, the brave rescuer or the grateful rescued.

Last week I drove down to Marin Theatre Company in Mill Valley to see the world premiere of Lisa Peterson’s “Odyssey,” based on the epic poem, now a four-woman play directed by the playwright and running through Sept. 24.

I first read “The Odyssey,” originally written in Greek and translated numerous times into countless languages, in ninth grade. Odysseus was a large, muscular, attractive warrior who got lost on his way from the fallen city of Troy to his home on the island of Ithaca, and along the way attracted the amorous attentions of at least two gorgeous goddesses who tried desperately to keep him in their beds. I was a scrawny 15-year-old freshman who played with puppets and was routinely laughed at whenever I asked a cute girl to the next school dance, but when I read “The Odyssey,” I didn’t identify as some second-tier shipmate who was turned into a pig or some other cowering nobody who is eaten alive by the Cyclops.