Who is hurt by remakes of classics? (Spoiler alert: no one)

A new adaptation of ‘The Odyssey’ poses questions about why old stories sometimes need to be revisited.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 13, 2023, 6:00PM

“Leave my childhood alone!”

It’s a demand I see fairly often on social media, especially on the various film and television-related Facebook groups I routinely peruse. It generally comes in response to someone posting an article announcing a remake of some classic film or TV show.

It happens like this.

Some semi-anonymous film fan might post, “What do you think about the Julia Roberts version of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ compared to the Debbie Reynolds version?“ or “Hey look! Tim Burton is remaking ‘Willy Wonka!’” or “Did you hear Disney is doing a miniseries based on ‘Willow?’”

To which someone (usually numerous someones) posts that familiar response.

“Leave my childhood alone!”

I’m not interested, at the moment, in getting into the psychological questions raised by someone claiming their childhood is retroactively destroyed by hearing an animated spider speak in a different voice as an adult than the voice they heard a different animated spider speak in when they were a child. What I’m interested in is the suggestion that nothing people once loved, and continue to feel nostalgia for, should ever be revisited, adapted or (may the saints preserve us!) changed.

I know, I know. This is a very large topic. And I’ll save Disney’s track-record of adapting its own animated classics into live-action versions for another time. But I do have some specific thoughts on the adaptation of classics, a subject I’ve had quite a bit of experience with.

For 16 years I was a weekly theater critic. Over time I have seen countless versions of the same plays, including approximately 10 productions of “Julius Caesar.” In precisely zero of those were any of the ancient Romans dressed in togas, despite the fact that the play is about ancient Romans, who did dress in togas. I assume that in 1599, in the very first production of Shakespeare’s tragedy/history, the actors did wear some Elizabethan approximation of togas. Togas would have been more-or-less canon, as proven by the drawings and photographs we were often shown in 10th grade literature class.

But, that was a long time ago.

Today, people rarely do togas in Shakespeare. Even pumpkin pants are hard to find in a modern production of “Hamlet” or “Much Ado About Nothing.” But whenever some modern company does “Julius Caesar” and garbs their actors in the fashions of Nazis, hippies, Disco-era Wall Street executives or circus clowns, while people might tell their friends not to buy a ticket, no one pouts, “Leave my 10th grade literature class alone!”

Classic stories are, after all, just stories.

I guarantee you, whoever-it-was who sat around a campfire in a cave listening to whoever-they-were who told the first-ever story ‒ “Today, this big mammoth totally creamed this guy!” ‒ if they decided to share that story around a different campfire a week or two later, that second storyteller ‒ and this is key ‒ changed the story.

“Today, this big mammoth tried to cream me, and I totally kicked its ass!”

If modern attitudes were in play, and if someone were there who had heard the previous version, they would have stood up to protest, “Leave my previous campfire experience alone!”

So here’s the point, what I believe to be the most inextricably potent element of stories. Their power is that after we hear them, we can imagine ourselves being in them. We imagine that they are about us. We become the hero, the spy, the god, the supernatural puppet, the metaphorical animal, the lonely orphan, the fearless pirate, the conflicted soldier, the stalwart friend or the tragic friendless, the brave rescuer or the grateful rescued.

Last week I drove down to Marin Theatre Company in Mill Valley to see the world premiere of Lisa Peterson’s “Odyssey,” based on the epic poem, now a four-woman play directed by the playwright and running through Sept. 24.

I first read “The Odyssey,” originally written in Greek and translated numerous times into countless languages, in ninth grade. Odysseus was a large, muscular, attractive warrior who got lost on his way from the fallen city of Troy to his home on the island of Ithaca, and along the way attracted the amorous attentions of at least two gorgeous goddesses who tried desperately to keep him in their beds. I was a scrawny 15-year-old freshman who played with puppets and was routinely laughed at whenever I asked a cute girl to the next school dance, but when I read “The Odyssey,” I didn’t identify as some second-tier shipmate who was turned into a pig or some other cowering nobody who is eaten alive by the Cyclops.

I was very definitely Odysseus.

Such is the magic of classic stories.

In the Marin Theatre Company version, I was not anywhere to be seen. Because this version wasn’t about me. This version gently pushed me aside and asked me to allow it to be about a different group who needed to be Odysseus for a while. I suppose I could have fought it, but instead I sat back and enjoyed the show.

In the version that Peterson has created ‒ and which will go on a seven week tour of the United States once its Mill Valley run ends ‒ four refugee women from different countries come together in the commissary of a refugee camp on a small Greek island. Talked into creating a show for the other detainees, they take on an improvised adaptation of “The Odyssey.” Using a worn paperback copy of poet Emily Wilson’s 2018 translation, the four lost souls (played by Layla Khoshnoudi, Anya Whelan-Smith, Sophie Zmorrod and Zamo Mlengana) use various pots, brooms, blankets and wheeled tables to act out the story of Odysseus (nicknamed simply “O”) as he yearns for home and begins to question what “home” really means.

Leaning heavily on the lean, propulsive beauty of Wilson’s gorgeous translation, “Odyssey” is alternately exciting, funny, unexpected and thrilling. I especially enjoyed how throughout the play each of the women gets her opportunity to become “O,” bringing something new to each performance.

Of course, none of these Odysseuses (Odyssesi?) were me. This was very definitely not the Odysseus I recall from ninth grade literature class in 1975. At times, as when the women stopped the story they were creating together to share their individual stories of being lost on the sea in between homes, I did not identify with their specific references to the Middle East, the Balkans and Africa.

But I didn’t mind in the least.

In fact, I loved it.

If I got to be Odysseus when I read the classic book as a teenager in the Los Angeles suburbs, why shouldn’t an African refugee have the same opportunity? For that matter, why shouldn’t a young Black girl get to see herself as the Little Mermaid on screen. Why shouldn’t a bullied boy get to identify with the reanimated monster nobody would dare mess with? Why shouldn’t everybody have a chance to step in and pretend to be someone else for a while?

Isn’t that what classic stories are all about?

Trust me, when some filmmaker or playwright alters an important story to make it more accessible to a wide array of people ‒ or to give the writer a doorway to enter into a significant character or journey ‒ it does nothing to harm the rest of us. It certainly doesn’t harm the original work itself, which still exists, and will go on existing. By stepping aside and making room for others to play make-believe in the same sandbox that we’ve acted out our own childhood fantasies in, those memories are not damaged in the least.

I would suggest that these stories are not intended to stay static and immovable. They are meant to be changed and adapted and reinterpreted. That’s what Homer did with “The Odyssey.” He basically wrote down, in epic poem form, stories that had been orally passed along for generations, like some endless version of the party game “Telephone.” It’s ludicrous to suggest he did not put his own spin on it. It’s what Walt Disney did when putting “Snow White” and “Pinocchio” and “Bambi” on screen. He took existing stories and did his own thing with them.

Have you ever read “Bambi,” the Felix Salten novel? Walt Disney messed with it big time, giving names to animals that were simply known as “the rabbit,” etcetera, inventing characters that weren’t remotely in the book, and settling for killing off just one major character instead of more-or-less all of them. On second thought, don’t read the original “Bambi.” Though for what it’s worth, I actually did read the book first ‒ in second grade, while hiding in the school library ‒ before I finally saw the movie when I was in my teens.

Guess what? I liked the book better. The movie kind of ruined it. But I’m not complaining. I still got to be “Bambi.” As I read it cover to cover, I survived my mother’s death, and a forest fire and the loss of countless animal friends, lost to snares and traps and bullets and other animals. Page after page, I lived that. And kFnowing today that someone else came along and created their own very different version of that story does nothing to harm those childhood memories at all.

Good for them. They found a way to put themselves into it too.

That’s what stories are meant for.

David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie” runs every month or so in the Argus-Courier. If you’d like to catch ‘Odyssey“ during its run visit MarinTheatre.org. Write to David at davidtempleton@arguscourier.com.

