Who will be Sonoma County’s next Poet Laureate?

To date, Sonoma County has had 11 poets laureate, a distinguished list that includes such notable writers as Petaluma’s Terry Ehret and Geri Digiorno, along with acclaimed poets Iris Jamahl Dunkle, Maya Khosla, David Bromige and the county’s current poet laureate Phyllis Meshulam.

With Meshulam’s two-year term coming to an end this year, its time for Sonoma County to name its 12th Poet Laureate, someone who has demonstrated a strong local commitment to the literary arts. As of Feb. 10, when nominations officially opened, the public is invited to suggest qualified individuals, with the ultimate selection to be determined by a panel of distinguished reputation and a passion for poetry.

In a news release issued in late January, the qualified individuals are described as “a resident of Sonoma County whose poetry manifests a high degree of excellence and who has produced a critically acclaimed body of work.” Such nominees must also show a an active involvement in the literary community of Sonoma County, will be asked to develop and carry out a poetry-related project of some sort during their term, and be available to participate in official poetry events, activities and ceremonies.

An annual stipend of $1,000 is paid to the selected Poet Laureate.

The deadline for nominations is April 30, after which the nominated poets’ work samples are reviewed and finalists selected. The panel will make their selection by July 1, and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will be asked to approve the choice by July 12. To nominate someone to be the next Sonoma Cunty Poet Laureate, fill out the form on sebarts.org/literary-arts.

Here is a complete list of past Sonoma County Poets Laureate.

Phyllis Meshulum (2021-2022)

Maya Khosla (2018-2020)

Iris Jamahl Dunkle (2016-2017)

Katherine Hastings (2014-2015)

Bill Vartnaw (2012-2013)

Gwynn O’Gara (2010-2011)

Mike Tuggle (2008-2009)

Geri Digiorno (2006-2007)

Terry Ehret (2004-2006)

David Bromige (2002-2003)

Don Emblen (2000-2001)