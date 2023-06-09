Creativity, cars and community – these are three defining pillars of Lowrider culture according to Maggie Parr, curator of Petaluma Art Center’s upcoming Lowriders Car Parade and Food Festival on June 17. The one-day event will feature live music, a food truck and a procession of local cars with a special focus on Lowrider vehicles. The event is a subset of the Art Center’s larger exhibition, “Auto-Mobility: Cars and Culture in Sonoma County,” which remains open until June 24. The exhibit contains numerous representations of Lowrider art.

Sonoma County is a Northern California hub for all things cars. Between Santa Rosa’s sideshow culture and Petaluma’s vintage car festivals, the area is becoming increasingly prominent in the world of interesting vehicles, especially when it comes to showing them off. However, the significance behind local automobile pride is sometimes lost as a result of media portrayals and social stereotyping. With help from Parr and members of the Sonoma County Lowrider Council, among others, Petaluma’s Lowriders Car Parade and Food Festival aims to break these stereotypes and prove that Lowrider culture is not what the movies make it to be.

This exhibit and its artists demonstrate that Lowrider culture is about fostering family, community and artistic expression.

The Arts Center’s larger “Auto-Mobility” exhibit, which opened on May 18, illustrates the local love for cars. Through ancillary events like the Lowriders Car Parade and Food Festival – and next weekend’s Women in Car Culture panel discussion – the exhibition emphasizes the roles that automobiles play in various cultures. Parr hopes that through this weekend’s event, local communities will learn to understand and respect Lowrider culture.

“There [are] a lot of misconceptions about it from outsiders,” Parr said. “Some people, because of Hollywood, mistakenly associate it with gangs.”

According to the Oxford dictionary, a “Lowrider,” specifically defining the car itself, is “a customized vehicle with hydraulic jacks that allow the chassis to be lowered nearly to the road.” The term can also refer to the people driving the car, as well as to the culture surrounding the cars and their owners.

The Petaluma Art Center’s exhibition emphasizes the beauty and community found in these cars and the culture associated with them. Showing off a Lowrider car is, said Parr, “a point of pride,” especially significant in light of certain ordinances, like Santa Rosa’s prohibition of cruising – or driving slowly to show off one’s Lowrider in public streets – which effectively eliminates a vital aspect of Lowrider culture.

Juan Roman, head of the Sonoma County Lowrider Council, defines Petaluma’s Lowriders Car Parade as a “victory cruise.” He feels that this essential characteristic of Lowrider culture, displaying one’s cars openly for the world to see, is finally being recognized, an important step forward in the broader recognition of local Lowriders as an artistic community as opposed to certain negative mass media portrayals. The Sonoma County Lowrider Council places an emphasis on humanitarian values.

Through hosting Lowrider events and shows, the Council raises money for schools, rehab centers, food for those in need, families needing money for quinceñeras, and any other group who reaches out for financial support. All of this is possible as a result of the creativity cultivated by Lowrider cars and their surrounding communities.

Roman will be showing one of his cars at the upcoming festival, and he emphasized the beauty and self-expression that encompass Lowrider culture.

“A Lowrider is much more than just a car,” he said.

Lowrider culture, Roman explained, can envelop everything from music to attire. It is a mark of nostalgia as well as pride in oneself, one’s culture, and of course, one’s car. Technically speaking, a Lowrider can be created using any vehicle from a truck to a bicycle but, according to Roman, they are most commonly made using vintage cars. These classic cars – most typically dating from the 1940s to the 1960s – tap into the nostalgia aspect of Lowrider culture, what really defines a Lowrider vehicle, in addition to its proximity to the ground, is its artistic expression.

Salvador Ledezma, member of the Sonoma County Lowrider Council, is also showing a car at the festival. He says that his “highly modified” 1953 Chevy truck boasts hand-painted murals – particularly some featuring Native American imagery.

“A representation of myself and the land where I reside,” Ledezma said, describing the car. A Sonoma County local, Ledezma uses his car as a means of embracing his culture and heritage. To him, the concept of Lowriders equals freedom. “A way of relaxing,” he said, “a way to express myself, a way to show and teach people about my culture and my personal life, what and who I am.”

Roman and Ledezma both pointed to the problem of enduring social stereotypes against the Lowrider community, a demographic based in Latino and African-American cultural origins. Through educational and artistic events such as the Lowrider Festival, the Sonoma County Lowriders Council aims to shift the negative narrative that they feel is often pushed by the media.

“A lot of people have the impression that Lowriders are gangbangers because of what they see in the media,” said Ledezma. “Most of us are business owners, professionals that have some sort of career. We’re not out to create any trouble. It just sort of happened that we like Lowriders.”

Ledezma’s last remark illuminates one of the primary motivations for including Lowriders in the Arts Center’s car art exhibition – that the vehicles are frequently gorgeous, genuinely impressive works of art in addition to being actual modes of transportation.

“A Lowrider’s a [point] of pride for us,” he said, noting that it is worth it to approach someone driving a Lowrider car with any questions, even just to chat about their automobile. “Most of them,” he said, “will be thrilled to tell you about their cars!”