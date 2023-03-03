The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Feb. 20-Feb. 26, 2023

Traditionally, self-help books and other nonfiction works get a big bump in January, when many folks are making resolutions for the new year, reading more books commonly being one of those resolutions. In 2023, so far, those books being read by Petalumans have largely been novels, which have dominated the local Bestseller lists – until now.

For the first time this year, self-help and social-science titles are outnumbering the fictional stuff, though Petaluma writer Frances Rivetti is still proving popular with her “The House on Liberty Street” remaining on the list in the No. 4 spot, with Isabel Allende’s novel “Violeta” (No. 5) and Anthony Doerr’s fantastical “Cloud Cuckoo Land” (No. 6) forming a triumvirate cluster of thick fictional works at the center of this week’s Top 10. Add to those this week’s No. 7 title, the graphic novel “Adventure Zone: The Eleventh Hour,” by Clint and Griff McElroy, bringing to life the improvisational storytelling the McElroy’s use in their massive table-top-gaming podcast “Adventure Zone.”

What’s surprising is that, with the exception of Anna Lembke’s Jan. 2023 release “Dopamine Nation” (No. 10), the nonfiction titles proving attractive to book-buyers right now are not necessarily new releases. Petaluma’s No. 1 book this week is Cleo Wade’s 2018 “Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life,” a feel-good charmer full of inspirational poems and heartwarming affirmations like “You are the strongest flower that ever grew – remember that when the weather changes,” and “Hearts break. That’s how the magic gets in.” Gorgeously illustrated, “Heart Talk” is clearly filling a need during this season of cold and stormy weather.

In the No. 2 spot is one of the few new releases, “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” by Def Jam record producer Rick Rubin, whose clear goal with this insightful volume is to elevate the importance of chance taking and exploration as a way to break through blocks, habits and unconscious limits.

Returning to the local Top 10 for the first time in months is Isabel Wilkerson’s 2020 bestseller “Caste” (No. 3), a riveting exploration of America’s system of haves and have-nots.

Beneath the quartet of fictional stuff are three more guidebooks, with Robert Stone’s “Day Hikes Around Sonoma County” at No. 8, Bessel Vanderkolk’s 2014 “The Body Keeps the Score” at No. 9.

Here are descriptions of the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life,’ by Cleo Wade – The 2018 debut from New York poet, artist and activist Wade is a bright, positive, inspirational collection of poems and short mantra-like affirmations.

2. ‘The Creative Act,’ by Rick Rubin – Music producer Ricker Rubin presents an encouraging little book about turning the act of creation – and act he insists everyone is capable of – into a way of life, by embracing play, exploration and all the possibilities of the word “yes.”

3. ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,’ by Isabel Wilkerson – The 2020 bestseller looks at race and poverty in the United States through the lens of caste, a rigid system of haves and have-nots.

4. ‘The House on Liberty Street,’ by Frances Rivetti – From Petaluma author Frances Rivetti comes a family drama set right here in Petaluma, when a stranger threatens to change the lives of four women on Christmas Eve.

5. ‘Violeta,’ by Isabel Allende – A new novel about a 100-year-old woman from South America who recounts her long and colorful life from her birth, during the Spanish Flu pandemic to her success as a home builder.

6. ‘Cloud Cuckoo Land,’ by Anthony Doerr – An ancient Greek manuscript inspires and incites over the course of thousands of years, from ancient cities to future spaceships.

7. ‘Adventure Zone: The Eleventh Hour,’ by Clint and Griff McElroy – The brand new fifth installment in the popular graphic novel series, based on the hit podcast in which D&D-loving brothers and their dad play tabletop games, continues the epic story of Refuge, a town stuck in a time loop, endlessly replaying the final hour before its violent and fiery destruction. With illustrations by Carey Pietsch.

8. ‘Day Hikes Around Sonoma County,’ by Robert Stone – Subtitled “125 Great Hikes,” Stone’s 2016 guidebook is exactly what it sounds like, detailed descriptions of some of Sonoma County’s best, most scenic places to walk outside in nature.