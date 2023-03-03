Why are local readers shifting from novels to self-help books?

Top 10 books in town feature a majority of self-helpers and upbeat inspirational creativity books. Is it a seasonal thing or are readers just waiting for new novel releases?|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 3, 2023, 8:13AM

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Feb. 20-Feb. 26, 2023

Traditionally, self-help books and other nonfiction works get a big bump in January, when many folks are making resolutions for the new year, reading more books commonly being one of those resolutions. In 2023, so far, those books being read by Petalumans have largely been novels, which have dominated the local Bestseller lists – until now.

For the first time this year, self-help and social-science titles are outnumbering the fictional stuff, though Petaluma writer Frances Rivetti is still proving popular with her “The House on Liberty Street” remaining on the list in the No. 4 spot, with Isabel Allende’s novel “Violeta” (No. 5) and Anthony Doerr’s fantastical “Cloud Cuckoo Land” (No. 6) forming a triumvirate cluster of thick fictional works at the center of this week’s Top 10. Add to those this week’s No. 7 title, the graphic novel “Adventure Zone: The Eleventh Hour,” by Clint and Griff McElroy, bringing to life the improvisational storytelling the McElroy’s use in their massive table-top-gaming podcast “Adventure Zone.”

What’s surprising is that, with the exception of Anna Lembke’s Jan. 2023 release “Dopamine Nation” (No. 10), the nonfiction titles proving attractive to book-buyers right now are not necessarily new releases. Petaluma’s No. 1 book this week is Cleo Wade’s 2018 “Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life,” a feel-good charmer full of inspirational poems and heartwarming affirmations like “You are the strongest flower that ever grew – remember that when the weather changes,” and “Hearts break. That’s how the magic gets in.” Gorgeously illustrated, “Heart Talk” is clearly filling a need during this season of cold and stormy weather.

In the No. 2 spot is one of the few new releases, “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” by Def Jam record producer Rick Rubin, whose clear goal with this insightful volume is to elevate the importance of chance taking and exploration as a way to break through blocks, habits and unconscious limits.

Returning to the local Top 10 for the first time in months is Isabel Wilkerson’s 2020 bestseller “Caste” (No. 3), a riveting exploration of America’s system of haves and have-nots.

Beneath the quartet of fictional stuff are three more guidebooks, with Robert Stone’s “Day Hikes Around Sonoma County” at No. 8, Bessel Vanderkolk’s 2014 “The Body Keeps the Score” at No. 9.

Here are descriptions of the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life,’ by Cleo Wade – The 2018 debut from New York poet, artist and activist Wade is a bright, positive, inspirational collection of poems and short mantra-like affirmations.

2. ‘The Creative Act,’ by Rick Rubin – Music producer Ricker Rubin presents an encouraging little book about turning the act of creation – and act he insists everyone is capable of – into a way of life, by embracing play, exploration and all the possibilities of the word “yes.”

3. ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,’ by Isabel Wilkerson – The 2020 bestseller looks at race and poverty in the United States through the lens of caste, a rigid system of haves and have-nots.

4. ‘The House on Liberty Street,’ by Frances Rivetti – From Petaluma author Frances Rivetti comes a family drama set right here in Petaluma, when a stranger threatens to change the lives of four women on Christmas Eve.

5. ‘Violeta,’ by Isabel Allende – A new novel about a 100-year-old woman from South America who recounts her long and colorful life from her birth, during the Spanish Flu pandemic to her success as a home builder.

6. ‘Cloud Cuckoo Land,’ by Anthony Doerr – An ancient Greek manuscript inspires and incites over the course of thousands of years, from ancient cities to future spaceships.

7. ‘Adventure Zone: The Eleventh Hour,’ by Clint and Griff McElroy – The brand new fifth installment in the popular graphic novel series, based on the hit podcast in which D&D-loving brothers and their dad play tabletop games, continues the epic story of Refuge, a town stuck in a time loop, endlessly replaying the final hour before its violent and fiery destruction. With illustrations by Carey Pietsch.

8. ‘Day Hikes Around Sonoma County,’ by Robert Stone – Subtitled “125 Great Hikes,” Stone’s 2016 guidebook is exactly what it sounds like, detailed descriptions of some of Sonoma County’s best, most scenic places to walk outside in nature.

9. ‘The Body Keeps the Score: Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,’ by Bessel Vanderkolk – A look at how traumatic stress impacts us physically, and what to do about it.

10. ‘Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence,’ by Anna Lembke – A nonfiction exploration of addiction, neuroscience and treatment, this 2021 book, now in paperback, offers a solution using the acronym DOPAMINE: Data, Objectives, Problems, Abstinence, Mindfulness, Insight, Next steps and Experiment.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘InvestiGators present Agents of S.U.I.T.,’ by John Patrick Green - Cilantro the Chameleon finally gets a case in this brand new spin-off of the popular graphic novel series about the Special Undercover Investigation Teams.

2. ‘The Lorax,’ by Dr. Seuss – Still speaking for the trees after all these years, Dr. Seuss’s beloved “The Lorax” continues to delight with its blend of magical illustrations and environmental message. And saying “Thneed” never gets old.

3. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode,’ by Jeff Kinney - In the 17th book in the popular series, Greg tags along with his brother’s rock band Löded Diper when it goes on tour.

4. ‘The Swifts,’ by Beth Lincoln – Subtitled “A Dictionary of Scoundrels,” this funny and delightful new mystery for readers 10-13 follows Shenanigan Swift (her name randomly selected from the dictionary) as she attempts to solve the murder of her Arch-Aunt Schadenfreude at a surprise-packed reunion of her very eccentric family.

5. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations,’ by Dav Pilkey - The fourth graphic novel in the series, this one once again employs an array of visual styles and graphic art approaches to telling club members’ unique stories.

6. ‘Wings of Fire: Moon Rising,’ by Tui Sutherland – More dragons, more fire, more adventure.

7. ‘Bluey: Five-Minute Stories,’ by Penguin Young Readers – Inspired by the popular Disney+ series “Bluey,” here’s a collection of stories designed to be read in 5 minutes.

8. ‘It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism,’ by Bernie Sanders – Evidently, Petaluma kids are interested in learning more about Bernie Sanders’ views of socialism and capitalism. This brand new book gives both, and a lot more besides.

9. ‘Do Cats Moo?’ by Salina Yoon – A lift-the-flap book exploring the wonderful world of animal noises.

10. ‘Dragon Masters: Guarding the Invisible,’ by Tracey West – Not to be confused with the “Wings of Fire” series, this one nonetheless offers more dragons, more adventure, more fun fantasy with a bit of flying and fire.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor