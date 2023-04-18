Petaluma was called the “Egg Basket to the World” a little over a hundred years ago. Although not quite the chicken capital that we once were, Petaluma still hangs on to its title thanks to places like Petaluma Egg Farm and Skippy’s Egg Store, which maintain our chicken-farm roots by growing locally and offering customers a wide variety of farm-fresh eggs.

Located on pastoral farmlands not far from town, Petaluma Egg Farm was started in the 1980s by Steve and Judy Mahrt. Steve’s ancestors emigrated from Germany in the 1920s and have been farming and ranching in Petaluma ever since. Judy’s great-grandfather moved from New York to Calistoga in 1905 and started the first of the family’s chicken hatcheries and poultry farms.

So to say that raising chickens is sown into the fabric of the Mahrt family would be an understatement – and their roots are as strong as ever with a fifth generation of Mahrts now helping to run the business.

Steve and Judy’s boys – Jonathan, Jeremy, Jordan, and Justin – are now back at the farm and helping with the business after all attending Cal Poly and then doing a bit of exploring on their own. I was lucky enough to catch up with Jonathan, with whom I was a co-judge at last year’s Deviled Egg Competition, for a quick chat.

After college Jonathan worked for Ernst and Young, but it didn’t take many 9-to-5 office days for him to start longing for the farm life again.

“We each have distinct responsibilities,” he told me. “However, like with most farm families, everyone has to be a Jack of all trades, and everyone steps in to do whatever is needed.”

Poultry populations

Although Jonathan could not give me an exact chicken count for Petaluma Egg Farm, when asked if it was in the thousands or tens of thousands, he said tens of thousands.

“But you aren’t considered big until you have over one million chickens,” he said.

Petaluma Egg Farm might be a big player locally, with five brands of cage-free eggs, but even on a regional scale, they are still small and local, and continue to value their local customer base.

The farm itself is not open for tours due to bio-security concerns around avian influenza, which has garnered media attention over the past year as it’s the cause of huge shortages of eggs on most grocers’ shelves. Although avian flu outbreaks are not uncommon throughout the world, this past season’s hit producers particularly hard, leading to the deaths of more than 40 million laying hens across the United States.

Due to focused safety measures, and a bit of luck, Petaluma Egg Farms was able to come through the season unscathed, which was evident by the social media posts rejoicing that Skippy’s Egg Store still had eggs even when other grocers were sold out.

“That’s evidence of the local advantage at work,” Jonathan Mahrt wrote on Petaluma Egg Farm’s website (www.petalumaeggfarm.com). “We believe your food should have as few food miles on it as possible, which is not only more sustainable but also allows us to respond more quickly. Plus, we believe local farmers like us simply care more about their hens and their customers than the big guys.”

The farm store

Egg farms are allowed one retail location to sell their “checks,” which is why Skippy’s Egg Store was first born on the farm in 1986.

“Checks” are eggs that have an outer shell deformity but whose inner membrane is still intact, so are still viable to sell and at a great discount. Checked eggs are so popular that stores often have a limit on how many flats any one person can purchase, so as to share the bounty with as many locals as possible.

Skippy’s moved to its current location at 951 Transport Way, Petaluma, in the early 2010s, where they have been a great resource for baking and cooking supplies, even when everyone else is sold out. A fair portion of Petaluma’s pandemic baking was being done with flour and yeast bought at Skippy’s.

Although a lot of egg carton labels claim the eggs are “local,” many are co-branded, which is how large brands slap their labels on cartons of eggs from a third-party grower, with the eggs themselves often trucked in from other states. Most egg brands do not even have chickens of their own.

Not so with Petaluma Egg Farm, where every one of their eggs is grown a few miles away from Petaluma’s kitchens. Furthermore, every chicken in their flock is cage-free, antibiotic-free, hormone-free and raised on a vegetarian diet.

Unlike a lot of other sellers, the Mahrts’ primary focus is eggs, and they offer a much larger selection of choices than most. From Judy’s Organic (the first organic eggs in California) to Uncle Eddie’s (Eddie and wife Daisy were longtime family farm workers) to Rock Island (brown fertile eggs) to Petaluma Pastures (organic pasture raised) to their newest brand, The Daily Egg (with a vitamin and mineral boost due to a carefully crafted “proprietary diet of grains, algae, vitamins and minerals”), Petaluma Egg Farm offers a plethora of healthy choices for every palette and price point.

Cutest events

The Butter and Egg Days Parade and Festival is this Saturday, April 22 – and the “Cutest Little Chick” contest will once again be a major draw. Indeed, the contest has been part of the yearly festivities for nearly as long as the parade itself, four decades.

Unknown to most, the event is organized, hosted and sponsored by Petaluma Egg Farm.

Steve Mahrt himself introduced the Cutest Little Chick contest shortly after the Parade was resurrected in the 1980s, and with wife Judy and the rest of the family, still organizes and hosts it each year.

This year’s event starts at 10:15 a.m., in front of Copperfield’s Books on Kentucky Street, with the parade kicking off shortly thereafter at noon.

That’s not the only community event in town that the Mahrts have their fingers in. When Lorraine Barber approached Petaluma Egg Farm and Skippy’s Egg Store for their help in supporting her first annual Deviled Egg Competition, the family jumped at the opportunity.

“We thought it was a great way to celebrate Petaluma’s eggs,” Jonathan told me.

The event has now aligned itself with Butter and Egg Days, and will be held this year on Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits.

Knowing where our food comes from and respecting local sourcing says a lot about a community, and these values continue to help ours stay connected to our agrarian roots. Few businesses exemplify them better than Petaluma Egg Farm, where the Mahrt family produces five distinct brands of eggs, all coming from chickens grown right here in our own backyard.

As Jonathan put it: “We are farmers first. We figure out the marketing second.”