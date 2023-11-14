In 1986, President Ronald Reagan declare November 23–30 to be “American Indian Week,” a time to recognize and honor country’s native people. Fourn years later, in 1990, under President George W.H. Bush, the week was expanded to a full month and declared National Native American Heritage Month, a nationwide recognition of the traditions, ancestry and importance of Native American and indigenous people.

The Congress of American Indians has described MAtional Native American Heritage Month as "a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people."

One obvious way to do this is to do a little reading.

For those looking to dive deeper into the early history of Petaluma, Sonoma County and California ‒ specifically the history of the people who lived here first, and continue to live here ‒ there exists an abundant array of books about the Coast Miwok and other indigenous populations of the state. The Petaluma Regional Library has a large selection, many available for checking out, some only viewable in the library’s Petaluma History Room. Here is a short list of books for a range of ages, some available for purchase by ordering them though your favorite local bookstore.

‘Chief Marin: Leader, Rebel, and Legend,’ by Betty Goerke ‒ With a forward by Greg Sarris, this biography of the California Indian leader from whom Marin County is named, tells the story of the Coast Miwok chief who defied Spanish rule over the indigenous populations of the North Bay. (published in 2007)

‘The Miwok,’ by Jens Haakonsen ‒ An in-depth exploration of the traditions and customs of the Miwok of California (Published in 2017).

‘How a Mountain Was Made,’ by Greg Sarris ‒ Taking inspiration from traditional Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo creation stories, this charming and inspirational collection is set on and around Santa Rosa and Sonoma Mountain. (Published in 2017)

‘Two Bear Cubs: A Miwok Legend from California's Yosemite Valley,’ retold by Robert D San Souci, illustrated by Daniel San Souci ‒ Beloved for over 25 years, this picture book for children retells a legend from the Southern Sierra Miwok, describing the genesis of Yosemite’s El Capitan. The San Francisco Chronicle named the the title among the best picture books of the year. (Published in 1997)

‘Becoming Story: A Journey Among Seasons, Places, Trees, and Ancestors,’ by Greg Sarris ‒ Also by Sarris this autobiographical collection of essays serves to tell the story of his life through recollections of experiences with nature and his connection to his ancestors. (Published in 2022)

“Miwok Myths,” by Edward Winslow Gifford ‒ Published by University of California Press, this 106-year-old book is not easy to find, though the Petaluma Regional Library has one very old copy available to check out. A retelling of several myths of the Coast Miwok, the book displays the scholarly perspective of its author, a professor of American Archaeology and Ethnology. Well worth checking out. (Published 1917)

‘Indigenous Ingenuity: A Celebration of Traditional North American Knowledge,’ by Deidre Havrelock ‒ Written for kids age 8-12, this STEM-forward book is packed with activities and experiments, celebrating the technological inventions and discoveries of indigenous North Americans.

‘The Archaeology of Refuge and Recourse: Coast Miwok Resilience and Indigenous Hinterlands in Colonial America,’ by Tsim D. Schneider ‒ From University of Arizona Press, a fascinating look and the role of indigenous places in the study of colonialism and its impacts. (Published in 2022)

‘First Families: A Photographic History of California Indians,’ by L. Frank ‒ A collection of family photos of California’s indigenous demographics, taken by a pair of women who interviewed indigenous families across the state, providing a chronicle, in text and image, of over a century of California history. (Published in 2004)