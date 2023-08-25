Another Petaluma business has taken a large step forward, teaming up with yet another as WIES><MADE jeans took over downtown’s Estuary home and garden supplies store last Thursday, Aug. 17, for the apparel company’s official launch of its locally-designed line of all natural denim jeans, jackets and other clothing.

The event was hosted by Estuary as part of its monthly Sip & Shop open house, operated as part of Downtown Petaluma’s Arts Alive celebrations on the third Thursday of every month.

Last week’s event had a true party atmosphere, with founder/designer Nic Wiessler greeting a happy swarm of friends, family and natural-fabric fans.

The company began distributing its products a few months ago, with Estuary being the first local store to carry the clothing.

According to Wiessler, other stores in the area are about to come on board, though the bulk of his sales is currently happening on line through the wiesmade.com website.