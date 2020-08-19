Wilkerson’s nonfiction ‘Caste’ takes top spot

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of August 10-August 16, 2020

Pulitzer-winning author Isabel Wilkerson’s new work, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” moves up from the No. 3 spot to take over as No. 1 on Petaluma’s Fiction & Nonfiction Bestsellers list, while last week’s No. 1, Layla Saad’s “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor,” moves down to No. 2, with Robin Diangelo’s “White Fragility” rising from No. 7 to No. 3.

For what it’s worth, last week’s No. 2, Mary Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough,” has disappeared from the list entirely this time around. Will the bestselling psychological examination of the author’s uncle, Donald Trump, be back next week?

Anything’s possible.

Consider that this week’s No. 4 spot-holder, leaping up from No. 7 last week, is Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning novel “The Nickel Boys,” which has been on and off the list ever since its release last July. So the sudden absence of Mary Trump’s sensational personal and professional analysis – or any other popular book – definitely does mean its run is over.

Meanwhile, this week’s No. 5 is Stacey Abrams latest book, “Our Time is Now: Power, Purpose and the Fight for a Fair America.” And making its delayed debut on the list is Maggie O’Farrell’s novel “Hamnet,” released in March, but experiencing a slower-than-expected start due to the retail store shutdowns that have proven devastating to countless books targeted for release during the months of March, April and May. It’s a tad ironic, too, since “Hamnet,” about the death of Shakespeare’s 11-year-old son and its impact on the famous playwright and his family relationships, takes place during one of England’s many bouts with the Bubonic Plague.

Read the full Top 10 and this week’s Kids & Young Adults Bestsellers list – on which Jeff Kinney’s “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure below” takes the top spot for its second consecutive week – below.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1.‘Caste,’ by Isabel Wilkerson

2.‘Me and White Supremacy,’ by Layla Saad

3.‘White Fragility,’ by Robin Diangelo

4.‘The Nickel Boys,’ by Colson Whitehead

5.‘Our Time Is Now,’ by Stacey Abrams

6.‘Men to Avoid in Art and Life,’ by Nicole Tersigni

7.‘Hamnet,’ by Maggie O’Farrell

8.‘City of Girls,’ by Elizabeth Gilbert

9.‘It Was All a Lie,’ by Steven Stuart

10.‘Black Leopard, Red Wolf,’ by Marlon James

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1.‘Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,’ by Jeff Kinney

2.‘Heartwood Hotel: A True Home,’ by Kallie George

3.‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,’ by Suzanne Collins

4.‘Roscoe Riley Rules #1: Never Glue Your Friends to Chairs,’ by Katherine Applegate

5.‘Grumpy Monkey,’ by Suzanne Lang

6.‘Dog Man Unleashed,’ by Dav Pilkey

7.Twilight Saga: Midnight Sun,’ by Stephenie Meyer

8.‘Zoey and Sassafras: Dragons and Marshmallows,’ by Asia Citro

9.‘AntiRacist Baby,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

10.‘Frog and Toad: Frog and Toad Together,’ by Arnold Lobel

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)