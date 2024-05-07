I still have my childhood copy of “The Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame, although it’s been many years since I dipped into it. As a young reader, I loved the first half of the book, which is all about Mole meeting Rat and discovering life along the riverbank. But I was vaguely repulsed by the peculiar Mr. Toad, and the second half of the book, which focuses on the Wild Wood and its inhabitants, was dark and more than a little frightening.

The musical version of this early 20th century British classic, adapted by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes, doesn’t dwell on the darker parts of the novel. Nor does it allude to its outdated ‒ and slightly distasteful ‒ messaging about the virtues of class versus progress. Instead, the musical “Wind in the Willows,” now playing at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center, focuses on the perennially child-friendly themes of friendship and courage.

When Mole decides to avoid spring cleaning and go on an adventure, he heads towards the river. There he makes friends with the boat-loving Rat and spends a lazy summer discovering the joys of life by and on the water. One day, he meets Rat’s old friend Mr Toad, a larger-than-life character whose latest passion is to travel “the open road” in a gypsy caravan – until he discovers the motor car.

The rest of the story involves various animals, including a gang of wicked weasels who live in the nearby Wild Wood.

The story-line moves at a slower pace than most modern children are used to, and with one or two exceptions, the songs in this adaptation (music by George Stiles, lyrics by Anthony Drewe) are not particularly memorable. Some of the lyrics are too complicated for young children to understand, and in the Spreckels production, the minimalist animal costumes may not be enough for very young children to follow the action.

For small children, a show that runs for two-and-a-half hours including one intermission is typically a stretch, but, in a testament to good old-fashioned stagecraft, the young children at the matinee I attended were clearly captivated from start to finish. From the plush, blue velvet curtains to the multiple changes of set to the clever lighting design and amusing sound effects, there were plenty of moments to make my small companions murmur with excitement.

Life-sized boats and caravans that seemed to move by magic, snug little houses with wood-burning stoves, a jail cell, a court room, a river bank. Spreckels Theatre Company excels at these kinds of large shows, with a strong artistic vision and an established team of designers who consistently bring exceptionally high values to every production.

The talented cast ‒ under the stage direction of Sheri Lee Miller ‒ features Sean O’Brien as the likable Mole, Nelson Brown as the good-hearted Rat, Tim Setzer as bombastic Mr. Toad, Mary Gannon Graham as Badger, Molly Larsen-Shine as Mrs. Otter, and Keene Hudson as the Chief Weasel, who resembles a 1930s gangster in his pinstripe suit and has the catchiest song of the show, “We’re Taking Over the Hall.”

The other members of the energetic ensemble keep the plot moving along, with plenty of musical help from the 12-piece orchestra under the musical direction of Lucas Sherman.

As a musical, “The Wind in the Willows” is not the most rousing of shows, and unlike many children’s movies today, there are not so many sly undertones of humor for adults to enjoy. But in the skillful hands of this theater company, it offers an entertaining evening (or afternoon) that will remind audiences of what live theater does best.