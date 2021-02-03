Windows on our world

Where : 40+ locations around Petaluma’s downtown area, mostly in windows, with a few exception. You can pick up a map listing all of the display locations, and a scavenger hunt form, at the Petaluma Visitors Center (near the Arts Center and SMART Station) or at Copperfield’s Books.

For years, Petalumans have been marking Black History Month each February by participating in a series of events that has annually included a grand, ever-changing art, photography and storytelling exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. This year, with the museum still closed and large public gatherings on hold, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development — the sponsoring organization behind many local Black History Month events — is boldly stepping out of the museum, having turned an approximate square mile of downtown Petaluma into one enormous art gallery.

“Celebrating Family,” running through March 15, is the result.

An ambitious collaboration involving numerous local groups and volunteers, with the support of the City of Petaluma, the Petaluma Arts Center, more than 40 local businesses, over 70 Petaluma families, and especially Paige Green Photography, "Celebrating Family“ is an engaging, powerful and upliftingly positive walking tour featuring large family portraits, most in the windows of storefronts. All shot by Paige Green over the last month, the black-and-white photographs showcase the diversity and vibrancy of Petaluma, with special emphasis on the meaning and power of ”family.“ Along with images of families sitting, standing, hugging, kissing, dancing, showing off baby-bumps, cradling puppies, clutching basketballs and hockeysticks, and otherwise just being themselves together, each image features a quote from one family member, and answer to the question, ”What does family mean to you?“

The answers to that question vary, but often overlap with recurring themes, words and phrases — “unconditional love,” “belonging,” “safety,” “togetherness,” “tapestry,” “identity,” and “sanctuary.” John Reynolds, whose family’s portrait can be seen in the window of Athletic Sole at the corner of Western and Petaluma Boulevard, says, “Family is the mirror you need to see your potential.” Faith Ross (founder of Petaluma Blacks for Community Development) writes, “Family is love, regardless of what happens and the outcomes.” Molly Drach describes family as, “The people you stick by and who stick by you through tick and thin.” Martha Ramos writes, “Para mi mi familia es los mas valioso que tengo” (“To me, my family is the most important thing I have.”). Stacy and Kate Adams-Fiano say, “Family at its best is unconditional love, boundless joy, truth and safe harbor from life’s storms,” and Crissy Pascual (who happens to be the Argus-Courier’s staff photographer) answers the question with splash of poetry.

“Family is more than the blood that runs through my veins,” she says along with the display in the window of Dukes and Dollas Salon on Fourth Street. “Family is a choice to give love, to comfort, to share, to accept. It’s a cozy blanket of safety when I feel a chill.”

One delightful aspect of the sprawling, store-front exhibition — whether intentional or a happy accident — is that the glass windows in which many of the portraits are hanging frequently reflect the buildings and streets behind the viewer, sometimes the sky and the clouds, passing people and cars, and the viewers themselves. The display, as a reflection of the wider community of Petaluma, also works as a symbolic and quite literal reflection of Petaluma.

To guide folks through the experience, maps are available at Copperfield’s Books and the Visitors Center near the Petaluma Arts Center and the SMART station. While some may enjoy wandering about and being surprised by the next new portrait, others will want to get a map, to make sure they locate every picture on display, some of them in slightly out-of-the-way spots.

To further encourage enjoyment of the full-experience, there is an accompanying “scavenger hunt” game that locals can play. Using a form available wherever the maps are, players search for portraits with specific details — two people wearing suits, a woman holding a baby high in the air, matching horse-themed dresses, “fashionably ripped jeans,” an English bulldog, and more — then write down the location of that portrait. Once completed, the forms can be dropped in the mail slot at the old bank building at 199 Petaluma Blvd. All finished forms will be entered into a drawing for a $20 Shop Petaluma gift card.

Black History Month, proposed in 1969 by Black students and teachers at Kent State University, was officially established in 1970 as a celebration of the contributions and achievements of Black Americans. A proclamation accompanying the Celebrating Family scavenger hunt form describes Black History Month as, “A time to share, celebrate and understand the impact of Black heritage and culture as a vital part of our national identity.” SInce 1978, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development has been organizing community events, educational activities and historical exhibitions designed to honor and explore Black history. In addition to the Celebrating Family exhibit, there will be a Virtual Black History Program on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will include music, spoken word and more.

Meanwhile, the Celebrating Family exhibit will remain in place until the middle of March. The creators hope that those who stroll by the pictures of their friends and neighbors experience the vast and varied display as a generous and joyous reminder that, in the words of Naomi Crawford — whose own family’s portrait cab be found on Kentucky Street — “We are all families, however they may look, with much more similarities than differences.”