Wine flights to go at La Dolce Vita

Along with the great food, one of our favorite things about La Dolce Vita wine bar is the wine flights, which have just returned to the menu in a “to go” format. Whether it is the “exotic whites flight” or the “around the world reds flight,” we love being able to try a buffet of three different glasses of wine at one shot from owner Sahar Gharai’s thoughtfully curate cellar. In fact, we liked the three glasses of exotic whites so much during our last visit that we purchased matching bottles and took them on vacation with us, knowing we’d run into some good pairing opportunities. Sahar also has plenty of local reds and whites and knows them well enough to be able to tell you about each vineyard. We like trying the international selection because we often get to taste rare varietals that we wouldn’t normally find in local bottles.

Four of the three-glass flights are $22 and under, per flight, with the “Coravin reserve wine flight” coming in a little higher at $40. Food must be purchased with flights and single glasses of wine to go, however bottles can be purchased just like retail and are currently 10% off. The food purchase requirement certainly doesn’t bother us as we’ve been looking forward to getting back to some of our La Dolce favorites, which include the rotating soup of the day, marinated olives, the charcuterie platter, the chicken apple sausages with mustard, and their bruschetta, crostinis and paninis. Sometimes forgotten among Petaluma’s two dozen pizzerias, La Dolce has six excellent choices on the menu — the bacon, roasted pear, caramelized onion and goat cheese is our favorite. Finally, their desserts are all excellent, but the limoncello cake is really something special. No matter your choice of food, one of La Dolce’s flights helps create a great wine-paired dinner at home. ldvwine.com

The Bodega Bay fishing fleet heads to open water, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, as Dungeness crab season gets under way after months of delays. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

New and coming soon

The biggest news is that the commercial Dungeness crab season has finally opened and so here’s hoping there’s at least a few crabs in every pot. Sadly, we aren’t going to see the plethora of crab feeds traditionally hosted in Petaluma this time of year. But the Petaluma Riding and Driving Club is hosting a drive-thru version on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 1820 Skillman Lane. For more information, visit petalumaridingclub.com.

While on the topic of seafood, Anna’s Seafood has moved in and opened its new seafood market (and future restaurant) at 901 Lakeville St., on the corner of Lindberg Lane. Visit shopannasseafood.com and Anna’s social media pages for hours and a list of what’s in stock.

Seared has reopened after a short winter break, which means happy hour should be back on the menu. From deviled eggs to calamari to filet mignon skewers to Kung Pao prawns, one of our favorite dinners is to simply order one of everything on Seared’s happy hour menu. The great variety and reasonable prices are why fans keep voting them Best Happy Hour in the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards (voting for this year begins Feb. 4). searedpetaluma.com

In other good news, The Bagel Mill has reopened after a COVID scare shutdown. And a recent break in. They are available for both pick-up and delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi. We can’t wait to get our hands back on their seasonal frittata breakfast sandwich and for lunch, their pastrami Rueben and smoked trout salad. thebagelmill.com

While on the topic of Petaluma Food Taxi, the time has finally arrived – What a Chicken is now available through PFT. With a less than optimal parking lot, even during good times, What a Chicken delivery is a real game changer and means plenty more great salads, burritos and tacos, along with excellent BBQ chicken and ribs. whatachicken.com

Old Chicago Pizza. (Argus-Courier file photo)

Closed for now

Old Chicago Pizza has temporarily closed. According to the Facebook page, “We have had an incident of COVID-19 in the Old Chicago family. While county regulations allow us to stay open, we have chosen out of an abundance of caution to close until every staff member can be tested and we can deep clean. We look forward to serving you soon.” We certainly wish OCP a quick recovery and thank them for putting our safety first. When they do reopen, we’ll be the first in line for the “Audrey Special” (chicken, pesto, garlic and artichoke hearts). oldchgo.com

In a somewhat cryptic message posted to their Facebook page on Monday, Jan. 11, it appears that Ernie’s Tin Bar is closing up shop, for at least a little while. “The glass is half full yet we are closing down our dedicated off sale days. Feel free to contact us should you need some beer and we will see how we can work with you. Stay safe out there and we look forward to seeing you someday soonish. Cheers!”

Pho Sonoma owners Xuan (Song) Nguyen and Cang Nguyen. PHOTO BY JULI LEDERHAUS/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER

Feel good food moment

This past week, Pho Sonoma posted a receipt to social media from a very generous customer. The bill was $59, and the tip was $100. We have been trying to tip as much as possible lately, but this really takes the cake. We are usually big tippers and have been trying to share as much as we can. Honestly though, I get a little anxious after leaving a really big tip, similar to when I know I should have an extra $20, $50 or $100 in my wallet but then can’t find it. As I walk to the car, I think, “What have I done? Can I afford that?”

And every single time, sure enough, I can afford it and know that it is actually worth so much more to that server than just the bill’s face value. It doesn't just make rent or that new pair of shoes for their kid more attainable, it gives that server a sense of pride in what they are doing and helps remind them that they are genuinely appreciated and have true support in our community.

As Pho Sonoma posted after its oversized tip: “Wow! I just love the people in this Petaluma’s community. Thank you so, so much for this generosity from this one of our customers today! On behalf of our team at the Pho Sonoma, we are greatly appreciated for your generosity and support during this hardship for everyone. Thank you.” [sic]