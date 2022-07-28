Subscribe

Wine Night at the Movies returns

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 28, 2022, 11:00AM

"When Harry Met Sally,“ the iconic rom-com classic featuring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, will be screened Tuesday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Boulevard 14 Cinema as part of Petaluma’s monthly Wine Night at the Movies.

The series pairs a great film with local wines from the Petaluma Gap.

This month’s host is Kevin Bersofsky, the owner and winemaker of Montagne Russe. I

n addition to the film, attendees will receive two glasses of wine and some gourmet popcorn. $45.

To reserve tickets visit Cinemawest.com.

