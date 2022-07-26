Wine Night at the Movies returns

"When Harry Met Sally,“ the iconic rom-com classic featuring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, will be screened Tuesday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Boulevard 14 Cinema as part of Petaluma’s monthly Wine Night at the Movies.

The series pairs a great film with local wines from the Petaluma Gap. This month’s host is Kevin Bersofsky, the owner and winemaker of Montagne Russe.

In addition to the film, attendees will receive two glasses of wine and some gourmet popcorn. $45.

To reserve tickets visit Cinemawest.com.