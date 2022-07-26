Subscribe

Wine Night at the Movies returns

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 26, 2022, 5:00AM

"When Harry Met Sally,“ the iconic rom-com classic featuring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, will be screened Tuesday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Boulevard 14 Cinema as part of Petaluma’s monthly Wine Night at the Movies.

The series pairs a great film with local wines from the Petaluma Gap. This month’s host is Kevin Bersofsky, the owner and winemaker of Montagne Russe.

In addition to the film, attendees will receive two glasses of wine and some gourmet popcorn. $45.

To reserve tickets visit Cinemawest.com.

