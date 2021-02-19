Winning, losing and a movie ending spoiled

I was recently re-watching the 1983 film “War Games.”

If you haven't seen it, I am going to ruin the ending for you.

So, you know, Spoiler Alert.

The movie does a really great job setting up this big control room and this computer that could maybe nuke the world. It's so memorable that Black Widow even jokes about it in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

And that ending. It’s really really iconic, and totally great.

Until you realize it also isn’t great, and is actually awful and wrong.

"War Games“ is about a high school student — played by that ”Ferris Bueller“ kid — who is into computer hacking. He goes around looking for cool systems to play computer games on.

He does this on his own computer, not by, you know, knocking door to door.

He finds this one system created by renowned AI scientist, gets a connection and with a list of games decides to play something called "Global Thermonuclear War," apparently competing against the computer.

We the audience know he is playing with an AI system that is actually connected to NORAD and the United States Air force, all linked up with live nuclear war heads. To the AI, it's not just a game. It's able to run simulations and can cause a real nuclear launch to occur.

In the movie, the computer actually calls Ferris Bueller back after their game.

Okay. He is not Ferris Bueller in the movie. His name is David. But come on, you all know who I'm talking about when I say Ferris Bueller.

Technically, the idea that an AI could perform life-or-death functions and then, on it's own, decide to re-establish a previous connection and ask more questions is something still out of our reach today. It was demonstrating that the AI could learn from actions around it and change its behavior based on its environment.

The film imagined a fairly advanced AI. Especially for 1983.

Ferris and the spooky girl from “The Breakfast Club,” Ally Sheedy meet the brilliant (and apparently British) scientist who built the AI. They talk about the futility of war and extinction and games.

They discuss Tic Tac Toe.

Now, I hadn't seen this movie since I was in high school and I never noticed the lines here. It's setting up the end of the movie. They talk about Tic Tac Toe and how it's a game for children, and the reason you don't play it as an adult is because it's boring.

No one ever wins.

Which is completely wrong.

Like way wrong.

If you are at all familiar with Tic Tac Toe, you know that if you go first, you should always win. Taking a corner or the middle space, you can win every single time. The movie is right. That is boring, but for a totally different reason.

At the end of the movie, they want to teach the AI about futility and stalemates, so they have it play Tic Tac Toe against itself. The clock is ticking as it's getting closer to obtaining the launch codes for the nukes. The AI runs games over and over and never wins Tic Tac Toe.

It then runs simulations on nuclear war.

It concludes the only winning move is not to play.

Except, that's totally wrong.

Tic Tac Toe is absolutely winnable.

You just have to go first.

If the AI was really going to learn a lesson from Tic Tac Toe and apply it to nuclear war, it would simply have realized — and this is actually pretty terrifying, in that context — that going second means you'll always lose.

