Winter is coming (and Mr. C too)

In spite of the pandemic that has shut down plans for months, there are still plenty of things to look forward to as the holiday season begins to show its shiny, twinkle-lit face around Petaluma. Some events are happening as early as this weekend. Here are a few entertaining examples of socially-distanced, COVID-aware activities planned for this holiday season in Petaluma — and all over the web.

CLUCKTOWN COLLECTIVE HOLIDAY WAREHOUSE MARKET

The Clucktown Collective Market is an alliance of vendors, artists, and makers who create and sell unique, vintage and one-of-a-kind products, most of them locally sourced and brought to life. On Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the collective will host its final market of 2020, with an appropriate Holiday theme. Postponed from last week due to a last-minute location change, the market will now be held at 429 First Street, in the heart of Petaluma’s warehouse district. Full safety and social distancing protocols will be in effect, including temperatures taken at the door. There will be over 30 vendors, displaying an array of magical hand-crafted wares, food and drink items and much more.

SANTA’S RIVERBOAT CRUISE: Once upon a time (last year, to be precise, and for many, many years before that), Mr. and Mrs. Claus looked forward to visiting Petaluma just after Thanksgiving, sailing up the river and getting hundreds of hugs from local kids when they disembarked. But the jolly Clauses know that everyone else’s health and safety are too important to risk making anyone sick, so this year, they’ve done some old-fashioned North Pole brainstorming (like snow-storming only not so cold, and when its over you’ve got an idea instead of a road needing a snowplow). What they’ve decided to do is to go ahead and visit Petaluma, but instead of getting off the boat, they stay aboard and take a longer, more leisurely cruise up the river. On Saturday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., families are invited find a spot along the waterway — socially distanced from people in other households, with masks in place — and wave to Santa and Mrs. Claus as they sail by. The cruise will begin at 11 a.m. at Lind Marine, on D Street, from which the holiday tugboat will head south, passing the Sheraton Hotel on its way to Shollenberger Park at about 11:30 a.m. Then they’ll make a big watery U-turn and head north back up the river to the Turning Basin, arriving about noon. After a couple of victory loops around the Basin, and a happy “Ho ho ho!” from Claus and company, they’ll say goodbye - though there are rumors they might make one or two surprise appearances somewhere downtown before heading back to the North Pole. Also, Santa’s planning special story-time events on streaming video after Dec. 1, view-able at VisitPetaluma.com.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: (Saturday, Nov. 28) After seeing Santa sail by on the Petaluma River, you might want to head downtown for the accurate but not-so-fancily titled Small Business Saturday. The annual event brings special deals and seasonal offers, part of the ever-growing Shop Small Movement, supporting small businesses every day and everywhere. “This year more than ever, shopping locally and supporting our small businesses is crucial to keeping our downtown district vibrant and thriving,” says Marie McCusker, executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Association and Visitors Program. “Small businesses are the backbone of our downtown. By supporting and shopping at independent businesses, everyone can play a part in strengthening our economy.” For more information on this event, please visit the Petaluma Visitors Program website.

HOSPICE VIRTUAL COMMUNITY TREE LIGHTING & REMEMBRANCE: (Friday, December 4, 6 p.m.) Light Up a Life is Petaluma’s annual holiday remembrance of loved ones lost, a community celebration of treasured memories. A December tradition for 35 years, the event will be taking place this year, but as a virtual community-wide event from the safety of everyone’s homes. The Hospice virtual tree lighting and remembrance ceremony can be viewed live, as it happens, and will then be available for viewing (kind of like a re-run!) through the end of the year. Hospice of Petaluma invites community members to honor their loved one with the “purchase” of a light on one of their trees, which will still be set in public places. Call Hospice at 778-6242 and ask to purchase a light. Each name being honored will be added to the Hospice online and printed Memory Book.

TRANSCENDENCE HOLIDAY DRIVE-IN SHOW: (Friday, December 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m.) Transcendence Theatre Company is doing something magical in place of its annual indoor holiday shows this year. First, they have created a special compilation holiday show from favorite moments of past extravaganzas, and are calling it “Broadway Holiday.” Then, instead of simply streaming it, they’ll be screening it in a drive-in movie format for three nights at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park, then from 11-13 at Sonoma Raceway. “From the warmth and comfort of your own car,” says a description on the company’s website, “share in holiday festivities like never before. As you arrive, you will enjoy a jolly holiday sing-along, beautiful local wines with seasonal bites, in-car interactive activities for the whole family, dazzling COVID-friendly live entertainment, and be among the first audiences to experience the spectacular screening of ”Broadway Holiday.” Cost is $59 per car, and more for something called “The VIP Experience.” After two weekends of drive-in screenings, “Broadway Holiday” will run online in a free, donations-requested run from Dec. 18-24. TranscendenceTheatre.org.