Winter Reading Challenge at the library

Read for 300 minutes, win a limited-edition bookmark|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 18, 2022, 6:00AM

Cold weather and a wet-and-frosty world traditionally inspire a heightened interest in indoor activities. So it’s no surprise that people often turn to reading during the winter.

This year, the Sonoma County Library system is inviting book-lovers from Petaluma and beyond to take its Winter Reading Challenge.

“Cozy up with a favorite book, either with loved ones or by yourself, and be a part of our reading community,” says Erika Thibault, Sonoma County Library’s interim director.

With a goal of hitting 300 minutes of reading between now and Jan. 14, all ages are encouraged to track their reading, going online to check a box for each 20 minute period they complete.

Those who pass the 300-minute mark will receive a limited-edition bookmark. Visit the Sonoma County Library website to sign up.

