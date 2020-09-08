Wishbone is back with mystery chefs, and building out Herzog Hall to help others

More than just a wish, the reality is that Wishbone reopens Thursday, Sept. 10, making truly farm-fresh food yet again available at 841 Petaluma Blvd. N. For now, food service will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a special pop-up surprise each Sunday.

The Wishbone crew had planned to open earlier but despite best efforts, even the weather seemed against them, with air quality making outdoor dining a no-go lately. However, always the professionals, owners Miriam Donaldson and Josh Norwitt took it all in stride, even joking on Facebook about last week’s failed reopening.

“Wishbone lied,” they posted, “however, there is a mystery chef cooking fried chicken here on Sunday and you can pre-order. Bomb cocktails and wine will be available for purchase as well.”

The morning menu will start off as “light café” service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the dinner menu from 5 to 9 p.m. Orders are placed online and upon pick-up, guests can decide if they would like to take the meal and run, or sit back and relax on Wishbone’s patio. Oh, you did not know that Wishbone has a back patio? As one of the best-kept secrets in town, I have been waiting to add them to our growing list of restaurants with an on-site, open-air dining option.

Miriam is looking forward to when they can start taking reservations for their one and only indoor table, which is all the space will allow during social distancing. However, always the optimist, Miriam never shies away from a challenge. When I asked if they might offer some sort of fancy prix-fixe dining experience for that one special table reservation, she said, “The plan is to not make it price prohibitive and book it twice a night.”

Want to know the big twist with this one-table offering? “We’ll plate it!” Miriam messages me with a laughing emoji. “After five months of mason jar cocktails it will give a few folks a night the chance to have a private room and enjoy some familiar pleasures.”

So, what about these mystery chef Sunday pop-up dinners? For those who are not familiar with Wishbone owners Miriam Donaldson and Josh Norwitt, there are few with deeper roots in our local food community, who count among their friends some of the best chefs in the North Bay. That alone means that it does not matter to me who the “mystery chef” is because I know she or he will offer something innovative and excellent. That said, last week’s Sunday fried chicken pop-up was put on by Culture Table Provisions and was announced on Petaluma Foodies by none other than Chef Stéphane Saint-Louis. Although a household name in our house, anyone who has enjoyed an incredible meal at The Shuckery has enjoyed Chef Stéphane’s cooking. We have had such great food from Chef Stéphane that when we see the name Saint Louis, we now instantly think great seafood instead of barbecue. I have yet to confirm whether it is Chef Stéphane himself cooking on Sunday, or someone else in his circle, but Miriam and Josh wouldn’t share the kitchen with anyone less than top notch.

After the overwhelming success of last week’s “mystery chef fried chicken dinner,” it appears that Sunday pop-ups are going to continue for the near future.

“We will be doing another round of fried chicken this Sunday,” said Miriam. “And he will be doing a pop up every Sunday. Not always fried chicken, but it was such a hit this week and we sold out so quickly he said he would go again.”

As announced, the menu will change from week to week, but the plan is for it to always be a full dinner for two, “from an amuse course to dessert,” muses Miriam.

Last week’s offering was only $45, which is an amazing deal considering I have spent a lot more than that for dinner for one and not gotten nearly the flavors the mystery chef offered. The meal started with fig, coppa and baked Red Hawk cheese, followed by a green salad, farmer’s veggies, corn, fried chicken, honey and Tyracha Sauce (a new Sonoma County small-batch hot sauce company). The meal finished out with a dessert of caramel flan with macerated cherries. It would have been $45 dollars well spent on one serving, but that price was for two. And as always at Wishbone, beer, wine and cocktails are available for pairing.

Finally, in the category of “always thinking of others,” Miriam was recently featured about her current efforts to rebuild the kitchen at Herzog Hall at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Always the first to jump at the opportunity to cook for those in need, Miriam has been at the forefront of the fire evacuation feeding efforts the past few years. She recognized a serious shortage when it came to one of Petaluma’s most useful, yet underutilized facilities. Often the epicenter of local evacuation efforts, a remodel of Herzog’s kitchen will go a long way in enhancing Petaluma’s ability to host our displaced neighbors when the fires inevitably hit again and again.

Although I am sure that any size donation is welcome, if you are so inclined to donate in the $50-$100 range, you will find yourself in very good company. Without naming names, I was proud to see so many familiar faces on the donors’ list, all donating generously to this most worthy of causes.

I encourage anyone who can to give. And although you may be inclined to keep your donation anonymous, I suggest posting proudly and publicly because it encourages others to do the same, which helps to keep the momentum going. The goal is $20,000 and with just $8,000 left, it is definitely within reach. My hope would be that as a community, we far surpass that goal, which will surely help Miriam expand on an already good and giving idea. Visit gofundme.com/f/team-herzog-petaluma-fire-relief-kitchen to help Petaluma better prepare to feed the inevitable influx of future evacuees.