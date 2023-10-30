Witches on the Water

Arguably the Floathouse Petaluma’s most entertaining annual event, Witches and Wizards on the Water returned to the Petaluma Turning Basin on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Inviting boat-renters and other aquatically enthusiastic folks to dress up as dazzling creatures of the magical realm, dozens of boaters took to the river to paddle about while folks on dry land goggled at them, waved, took pictures and, in some cases, handed out candy.

Now in its fourth year, the community-led event reportedly began with just eight witches floating about in the turning basin.

Here are a few of the characters on display at this year’s event.