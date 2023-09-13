With revamped menu, Luma Bar & Eatery in Petaluma is reborn

Petaluma has a lot of fantastic restaurants, but none have ever enticed our foodie family through their doors for so many visits in such a short period as Luma Bar & Eatery – at least since revamping their menu.

We seem to be making excuses to visit Luma over and over again, with each new experience better than the last. And with the coming of seasonal menu items, we do not see this changing anytime soon.

Luma, which serves guests at the former – and newly renovated – Dempsey’s location, recently made some key menu modifications, breathing new life into their space and pushing it to the top of our list.

Luma opened its doors last winter and – honoring the pleas from the vegetarian/vegan community for more dine-out options – launched with a “plant-forward” menu. We visited once, and to be blunt, were not impressed. However, with few other restaurants offering this type of plant-based menu, and with us being huge fans of owner Jazmine Lalicker (of the Shuckery) and Chef Travis Day (of Thistle Meats), we hoped they would find success.

As it turns out, Lalicker and Day quickly realized that the demand in our area for such a menu was simply not big enough to fill a restaurant of Luma’s size, and they wisely pivoted to their current “ingredient-driven, Mediterranean, California cuisine” menu.

Although it is surely stressful to see one’s restaurant concept not clicking with the locals, Luma Bar & Eatery’s recovery after their initial stumble speaks volumes about Lalicker and Day’s character and their love of Petaluma, and exemplifies why having on-site owners makes such a big difference. They are much more attentive to local demands and can shift gears quickly to meet that demand.

All the same, vegetarian eaters need not despair. Luma’s new menu may seem significantly different, but Day is adept at making everyone happy at the dinner table. His new menu approach seems to be doing just that.

Original philosophy

Even with the new items on the menu, the philosophy behind Luma’s ingredient choices is the same as it was on day one. The dishes are still heavily influenced by the seasons, with plenty of variety to please everyone, and with a majority of the menu being truly “farm to table.” Not only are the ingredients sourced from an impressive list of area farms – Coastal Hill Farms for eggs, Marin Sun Farms for pork, Liberty Ducks for duck and Stemple Creek Ranch for beef and pork sausage, among many more – but Day spends a lot of time at local farmers markets talking directly with the farmers.

But Luma goes several steps further than simply buying fresh, local and seasonal. Farm-to-fork is admirable, but the costs can get out of hand for many of us, which is why Day is always looking for ways to control costs and reduce waste.

Looking beyond simply putting together a delicious menu, Day considers the collateral costs and benefits of his choices. He is constantly checking in with his purveyors to see what they are having trouble selling. During a recent visit, we caught him returning with pounds of fresh local tomatoes that were not picture-perfect enough for his farmers to sell for something like a caprese salad, but were delicious enough for a seasonal gazpacho he had been wanting to make. If his vendors’ brisket is not moving, the chef makes brisket, and one of our favorites at that. If duck leg sales are trailing duck breast, he takes the legs off the vendors’ hands and turns them into what may well be the best duck leg confit we’ve ever had.

Day also endeavors to keep waste to a minimum. This not only helps from a global and local sustainability standpoint, but also helps a restaurant’s bottom line, which today is tighter than ever. One example is Luma’s innovative Green Meanie cocktail, which utilizes unused but edible greens, such as veggie tops that are removed during dish preparation. This particular cocktail is so popular, likely because it is freshly made, that it often sells out.

Unsurprisingly, Luma Bar & Eatery has earned a top spot on our select list of trustworthy restaurants based on food and service alone, so it is an added bonus to know that Lalicker also takes good care of her people. She has a reputation for paying her employees better than standard, and even offers them health care insurance. In fact, we were planning to visit yet again on a recent Tuesday night, but the restaurant was closed for a staff appreciation party.

This type of concern for employees helps explain why the staff care so much and are genuinely engaged in what they are doing. From the enthusiastic Geoffrey to friendly East Coaster Mac to the ever-loveable Austin to Francisco the gentle giant to Billy – who does double duty at the Shuckery, and always has exactly what you need – the service makes any visit to Luma that much more memorable of an experience.