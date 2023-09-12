With Sarmentine and others, Petaluma is becoming a bakery mecca

Sarmentine, a highly respected bakery on Mission Boulevard in Santa Rosa, is moving into the former Mike’s at the Crossroads (and more recently Ambrosia) space at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard North and Payran.

Sarmentine calls itself an “Artisan Boulanger,” which tells me it’s a French-style bakery. And although bakeries tend to score very high on Yelp, Sarmentine’s Santa Rosa location has 4.9 stars, which is nothing to sneeze at. According to its Facebook page, the owners are also opening another location in the Barlow in Sebastopol.

Meanwhile, on the Costeaux French Bakery front, they say that they are still moving forward with a location on Washington Street, in Hotel Petaluma, although while walking by recently, we saw no change. But the progress may be real, getting final paperwork done with the city, for example.

Finally, there is a rumor that the demolished building along Main Street in Penngrove, across from the Penngrove Pub, may be slated for a new bakery. Although Penngrove is charming, I don’t see that as being a great retail location, so maybe they are looking to do production there.

What with Petaluma already home to Stellina Pronto, Della Fattoria and Karina’s Mexican Bakery, and Penngrove’s Full Circle Bakery, and now the prospect of two or three new bakeries, we are becoming quite the bakery mecca.

