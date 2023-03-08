Woman’s Club hosts River Park’s ED at Speakers Series

On Tuesday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m., Seair Lorentz, the Executive Director of the Petaluma River Park Foundation, will appear at the Petaluma Woman’s Club as the presenter at this month’s PWC Speaker Series.

Born and raised in Petaluma, Lorentz will describe the local grassroots efforts to continue building and developing the new 24-acre riverfront park on the McNear Peninsula.

She will share plans for the future of the park, and discuss the foundations commitment to connecting people, art and nature.

Tickets are $15, and are available at PetalumaWomansClub.com.