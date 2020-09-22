Woodward’s ‘Rage’ the new No. 1 book

Well, it’s no surprise that journalist Bob Woodward, the legendary co-author of “All the President’s Men,” is causing a big stir with his new book, “Rage.” One of the few nonfiction titles in current memory to arrive without a salacious and sensational subtitle, the book — landing in the No. 1 spot in Petaluma this week — had become famous even before last week’s wide release. The big revelation, discussed widely on radio and television shows across the spectrum, is that the President admitted on tape to Woodward, last March, that he definitely expected thousands of Americans to die of COVID-19 but planned to continue claiming in public that the coronavirus was nothing to worry about. The book has received almost as much attention for the fact that Woodward, who knew six months ago that America’s commander-in-chief was recognizing one thing and aggressively saying another, held onto that fact, as thousands died, until the book was about to be released.

Whatever the reason, “Rage” is this week’s No. 1 book in Petaluma.

Other new titles debuting on the list include James Nestor’s “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art” (No. 3), an exhaustively researched book about learning to breathe more efficiently, and Peter Strzok’s “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump” (No. 4). Last week’s No. 1, for what it’s worth — Michael Cohen’s “Disloyal: A Memoir - The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump“ — slips to the No. 10 spot this week.

New to the local Kids and Young Adults list, meanwhile, are Carole Lindstrom’s “We Are Water Protectors” (No. 4), a jaw-droppingly gorgeous picture book with illustrations by Michaela Goade. Rich in Native American symbolism, the lovely book is a child-friendly call of environmental activism. Appearing at no. 9, buoyed by last Friday’s news, is 2019’s “Who Is Ruth Bader Ginsburg?” by Patricia Brennan Demuth. In the wake of the iconic Supreme Court Justice’s death, as pointed out by Copperfield’s Manager (and Argus-Courier film reviewer) Amber-Rose Reed, “This will switch to “Who Was …” for the next printing and that is DEVASTATING.“

FICTION AND NONFICTION BESTSELLERS

1. ‘Rage,’ by Bob Woodward

2. ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

3. ‘Breath,’ by James Nestor

4. ‘Compromised,’ by Peter Strzok

5. ‘The Nickel Boys,’ by Colson Whitehead

6. ‘Squeeze Me,’ by Carl Hiassen

7. ‘Too Much and Never Enough,’ by Mary Trump

8. ‘Caste,’ by Isabel Wilkerson

9. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

10. ‘Disloyal,’ by Michael Cohen

KIDS AND YOUNG ADULTS BESTSELLERS

1. ‘Dog Man: Grime and Punishment,’ by Dav Pilkey

2. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Sound of Danger,’ by Mac Barnett

3. ‘The Baby Sitters Club: Logan Likes Mary Anne!’ by Ann M. Martin

4. ‘We Are Water Protectors,’ by Carole Lindstrom

5. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,’ by Jeff Kinney

6. ‘Dragon Masters: Rise of the Earth Dragon,’ by Tracey West

7. ‘Arc of a Scythe,’ by Neal Shusterman

8. ‘Unicorn Academy: Sophia and Rainbow,’ by Julie Sykes

9. ‘Who Is Ruth Bader Ginsburg?’ by Patricia Brennan Demuth

10. ‘The One and Only Bob,’ by Katherine Applegate

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)