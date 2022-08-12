Word Horde Emporium/Our Best Friends opening festivities announced

For 24 years, Stephanie Hartman’s Petaluma pet boutique Our Best Friends warmed hearts and delighted dogs at the corner of 2nd and E Streets in the Warehouse District. During the pandemic, with the future uncertain, Hartman teamed up with Ross and Jennifer Lockhart — owners of the award-winning Petaluma-based genre publishing company Word Horde — making room in the boutique, in late 2021, for the Lockhart’s new “weird fiction” bookstore, appropriately named the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird & Fantastic.

Unfortunately, less than six months later, Hartman and the Lockharts lost their lease, given just 90 days to find a new home. Electing to continue their side-by-side business model, they eventually located a perfect new location within the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets. As fate would have it, on the day they were to pick up the keys to the new store, Ross was rushed to the Emergency Room for what proved to be a perforation in his small intestine, requiring him to undergo surgery and remain hospitalized for the next 25 days.

In June, finally out of the hospital, Ross joined Jennifer and Stephanie in officially opening the store at the mall, but with all of the setbacks, decided to wait a bit to throw the big grand opening party they’d hoped to kick things off with. Well, the wait is now over. On Saturday, August 27, Our Best Friends and the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird & Fantastic will celebrate their new digs with a big party, featuring appearances by local authors and various frivolity appropriate to purveyors of happy pet merchandise and macabre literary weirdness.

2200 Petaluma Blvd North in Space #805 near the main entrance. Hours for the Word Horde Emporium are 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 11:00 am to 5:30 pm on Friday and Saturday. Our Best Friends is currently open 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm Wednesday through Sunday.