Word Horde Emporium’s ‘Innsmouth Girl’ gets official name

Ross Lockhart, co-owner with Jennifer Lockhart of Petaluma’s Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic, took to social media over the weekend to randomly draw a winning name for the outlet mall bookstore’s resident T-shirt-modeling mannequin, a monstrously aquatic beauty known only as the Insmouth Girl – until now.

“We’ve been looking for a name for the Innsmouth Girl,” explained Ross in a video posted on the store’s Facebook page. The uniquely eccentric, macabre-centered store – the kind of place where Beetlejuice and Wednesday Addams might go shopping for birthday presents – is the retail arm of Word Horde Books, a boutique publishing company specializing in horror, fantasy and science fiction. About a week previously, the Lockharts put out the call for ideas, and reportedly those suggestions have been coming in from fans all over the world. “We’ve had a lot of suggestions,” he says, before reading out the entire list, which included the following.

Gillian. Wanda. Ariel. Marla. Shelly. Gerty. Laguna. Karen. Karen the Kraken. Gilly. Marsha. Icthoria. Nessa. Gilda. Cally Mari. Lucy. And Dinosaurus Guacamolius.

The names were placed on individual slips of paper, one of which was randomly and climatically picked from a ceramic skull by Ross.

“And the winner,” Ross announced, unfolding the paper, “is Gillian!”

For those unsure how to pronounce that, the name has a hard G, emphasizing the Gill in Gillian. Giving credit where it’s due, Ross went on to name those who had entered “Gillian” as a suggestion. They are William B. Thompson, Lance Catrell and Scott R. Jones.

Here, for those eager to catch every detail, is the video announcement posted by the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic.