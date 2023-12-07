Wreaths Across America ceremony scheduled for Dec. 16

For the last three years, in December, California Friends of Veterans have been participating in the national Wreaths Across America program, laying wreaths on the graves of veterans all around the state.

On Saturday. Dec. 16, the community is invited to gather at Cypress Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. to distribute wreaths and pay respects to those who’ve served their country.

Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit, will be at the cemetery, 430 Magnolia Ave., will oversee a special ceremony, remembering and honoring veterans, including the recitation of the name of each and every veteran.

The ceremony will be followed by the laying of the remembrance wreaths.

If you would like to volunteer to participate in the wreath laying ceremony, please go to WreathsAcrossAmerica.org, and click the “Volunteer” button. Donations to the project will also be accepted.