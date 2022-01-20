'Yeesh!’: Local performance venues closed again

When Sonoma County’s 30-day ban on large gatherings went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, local theater owners, music venue managers and event producers were sent scrambling to adapt to the new health order. Having been announced late in the day on Monday, the prohibition on “large gatherings” gave them just 31 hours to decide what to do. Some got creative. Others simply shut their doors — again.

The marquee on the Phoenix Theater says it all.

“See you in February. Yeesh!”

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 proves to be highly contagious and is now rapidly spreading in the county, the Health Department’s order limits indoor public gatherings to no more than 50, and outdoor gatherings to no more than 100. With a reported 20,000 active cases marking a 398% increase in the county’s case rate since New Year’s, the order strongly recommended that residents return to 2020’s sheltering practices, limiting themselves to only necessary excursions outside their homes.

But since County’s order does technically allow for small public gatherings under 50 people, that small amount of wiggle room has given some venues a way to stay open, albeit in severely curtailed form. Cinnabar Theater went ahead with its final three performances of “Cyrano” last weekend, limiting the audience to 40 people, while canceling a scheduled Feb. 6 concert with jazz vocalist Tammy Hall. The theater has also postponed the planned Feb. 4 start of its next play, “Amy and the Orphans,” until Feb. 11.

West Side Stories, the monthly story-slam event held in the ballroom at Hotel Petaluma, canceled its January 12 show, which had already sold 65 seats. The next show, on Feb. 2, will be held as scheduled, with most of the purchased tickets from the January show automatically moved to February. Dave and Juliet Pokorny, who produce the popular series, confirm that the Feb. 2 show will limit its audience and crew to under 50.

The Big Easy, the downtown music venue on American Alley, has similarly decided to remain open, with stringent measures in place to keep patrons and staff safe.

“Although many of the bands that were scheduled to perform are canceling — either due to concerns or because someone in the band has tested positive — I’m trying to stay open as much as is feasible,“ said Roger Tschann, owner of The Big Easy and The Speakeasy, the small restaurant adjacent to the music venue. ”We will certainly limit the number of people to under 50 — which honestly won’t be difficult these days — and ask that everyone be fully vaccinated.“

Pointing out that The Big Easy is a restaurant as well as a place to hear live music, Tschann said, “People still need to eat. And I don’t think there’s any harm in having some people playing music over six-feet away from you, while you sit in a booth shielded on three sides by glass and wood, while wearing an n-95 mask that you slide your fork under, and drink through a straw under, while wearing nitrile gloves slathered in sanitizer.”

Allowing that that last part was intended to be playful, Tschann added, “Just kidding, but yeah, we are trying to stay open as much as is feasible, while still following the rules.“

Another venue remaining open is Boulevard 14 Cinemas. According to David Corkill, owner of CinemaWest, which operates several movie complexes in the Bay Area including the Petaluma theater, he plans to keep the place running within the limits of County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase’s orders, but is not happy about it.

“Our local health officer elected to issue an order affecting a select few businesses because it's the only enforceable option she has,” he said in an email to the Argus-Courier. “Where is the order affecting private gatherings, regardless of size, where COVID is actually being spread? We would wholeheartedly agree with a plan that is fair and effective, but this one isn't. After all, there hasn't been a single COVID spread traced to patrons of a movie theater anywhere in the world.”

Corkill’s claim is supported by the National Association of Theater Owners, which has developed a package of safety protocols used by the majority of American theater operators, including CienemaWest.

“Please support us and go to the movies,” Corkillsaid. “We've returned to buffering seats and limiting capacity and I can't think of a safer way to escape this nonsense.“

Larger venues like the Mystic Theatre, which had a full month of events planned, including a fundraiser for the Petaluma High School Jazz Band, a concert with Elvin Bishop and the Tahoe Adventure Film Festival Road Show, will make no attempt to present events to smaller houses.