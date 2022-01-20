Subscribe

'Yeesh!’: Local performance venues closed again

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 20, 2022, 7:15AM
When Sonoma County’s 30-day ban on large gatherings went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, local theater owners, music venue managers and event producers were sent scrambling to adapt to the new health order. Having been announced late in the day on Monday, the prohibition on “large gatherings” gave them just 31 hours to decide what to do. Some got creative. Others simply shut their doors — again.

The marquee on the Phoenix Theater says it all.

“See you in February. Yeesh!”

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 proves to be highly contagious and is now rapidly spreading in the county, the Health Department’s order limits indoor public gatherings to no more than 50, and outdoor gatherings to no more than 100. With a reported 20,000 active cases marking a 398% increase in the county’s case rate since New Year’s, the order strongly recommended that residents return to 2020’s sheltering practices, limiting themselves to only necessary excursions outside their homes.

But since County’s order does technically allow for small public gatherings under 50 people, that small amount of wiggle room has given some venues a way to stay open, albeit in severely curtailed form. Cinnabar Theater went ahead with its final three performances of “Cyrano” last weekend, limiting the audience to 40 people, while canceling a scheduled Feb. 6 concert with jazz vocalist Tammy Hall. The theater has also postponed the planned Feb. 4 start of its next play, “Amy and the Orphans,” until Feb. 11.

West Side Stories, the monthly story-slam event held in the ballroom at Hotel Petaluma, canceled its January 12 show, which had already sold 65 seats. The next show, on Feb. 2, will be held as scheduled, with most of the purchased tickets from the January show automatically moved to February. Dave and Juliet Pokorny, who produce the popular series, confirm that the Feb. 2 show will limit its audience and crew to under 50.

The Big Easy, the downtown music venue on American Alley, has similarly decided to remain open, with stringent measures in place to keep patrons and staff safe.

“Although many of the bands that were scheduled to perform are canceling — either due to concerns or because someone in the band has tested positive — I’m trying to stay open as much as is feasible,“ said Roger Tschann, owner of The Big Easy and The Speakeasy, the small restaurant adjacent to the music venue. ”We will certainly limit the number of people to under 50 — which honestly won’t be difficult these days — and ask that everyone be fully vaccinated.“

Pointing out that The Big Easy is a restaurant as well as a place to hear live music, Tschann said, “People still need to eat. And I don’t think there’s any harm in having some people playing music over six-feet away from you, while you sit in a booth shielded on three sides by glass and wood, while wearing an n-95 mask that you slide your fork under, and drink through a straw under, while wearing nitrile gloves slathered in sanitizer.”

Allowing that that last part was intended to be playful, Tschann added, “Just kidding, but yeah, we are trying to stay open as much as is feasible, while still following the rules.“

Another venue remaining open is Boulevard 14 Cinemas. According to David Corkill, owner of CinemaWest, which operates several movie complexes in the Bay Area including the Petaluma theater, he plans to keep the place running within the limits of County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase’s orders, but is not happy about it.

“Our local health officer elected to issue an order affecting a select few businesses because it's the only enforceable option she has,” he said in an email to the Argus-Courier. “Where is the order affecting private gatherings, regardless of size, where COVID is actually being spread? We would wholeheartedly agree with a plan that is fair and effective, but this one isn't. After all, there hasn't been a single COVID spread traced to patrons of a movie theater anywhere in the world.”

Corkill’s claim is supported by the National Association of Theater Owners, which has developed a package of safety protocols used by the majority of American theater operators, including CienemaWest.

“Please support us and go to the movies,” Corkillsaid. “We've returned to buffering seats and limiting capacity and I can't think of a safer way to escape this nonsense.“

Larger venues like the Mystic Theatre, which had a full month of events planned, including a fundraiser for the Petaluma High School Jazz Band, a concert with Elvin Bishop and the Tahoe Adventure Film Festival Road Show, will make no attempt to present events to smaller houses.

“We won’t have any shows until the order is lifted,” said Thomas Cussins of Ineffable Music, which manages the Mystic.

The order also affects events like the annual LumaCon comic art extravaganza, which was to have taken place at the Petaluma Community Center on Jan. 29.

“Lumacon is partially postponed,” said Mike Watt, a community partner of the event, which is produced by an alliance of local libraries. “We will have a digital event on the 29th instead, with panels featuring Gio Benedetti and Robert Barnes along with drawing prompts and some gaming and a bit else, and then we are moving Lumacon Live to spring for an outdoor event.”

Last year’s event was also moved to an online experience. But rather than simply see this latest interruption as another hurdle to leap, the organizers appear to be seeing it as an opportunity to reach more people.

"In response to city and county health guidance, all in-person LumaCon events have been rescheduled to April 30 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds,“ said Kat Gore, marketing specialist with the Sonoma County Library. The move from the community center to the Fairgrounds marks an opportunity to draw more people in person, while the geographical limitlessness of the internet means people outside of Sonoma County will be able to engage as well. Said Gore, ”This allows LumaCon!Online to grow and expand in the virtual world.“

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Theater’s planned Fit For an Autopsy show, which was to have taken place on Tuesday, Jan. 18, was canceled and Phoenix Pro Wrestling is likewise putting a hold on its 2022 kickoff show on Jan. 21, skipping ahead to March 18, when its next regularly scheduled show was already planned. Likewise, January’s North Bay Fashion Ball, a fundraiser for FacetoFace, has been rolled back to May 28.

“It’s no fun, but hey, I’m taking advantage of the downtime, doing some paint work in the lobby, taking care of some other issues around the theater,” says manager Tom Gaffey. “We’ll get through this until the next time they shut us down, and I’m guessing there will be another time, because this isn’t ending anytime soon, no matter how much we might be tired of it.”

While concerts and events are off the table until after Feb. 11, Gaffey says he’s keeping the place open for small numbers of regulars to come and skate inside the theater.

“I can keep the numbers down,” he said. “I’m letting bands come and practice if they need a place to do that. This is actually a perfect time for it. We have an an empty stage and plenty of space, right? So, we’ll roll with it however we’re asked to roll with, and we’ll be here ready to rock when it’s time to open up again.”

