'You get to share their excitement’: Petaluma exhibit showcases Bay Area teaching artists

More information : Petalumaartscenter.org. Proof of vaccination required. During the current pandemic spike, it’s always a good idea to check the website for any last minute cancellations or changes in COVID-19 policies.

Artists who also teach art play a special role in our culture. In a cycle of give-and-take, they pass knowledge on to those less experienced. In turn, they go on being taught by the experience of teaching itself, as well as by constant exposure to new creation.

The Petaluma Art Center’s new show, “Integrating Practice: Celebrating Teaching Artists of the North Bay,” opens Jan. 13. It offers art-lovers a unique opportunity to view representative works of seven local artists with careers in teaching at the college level. Six of the artists have spent decades in academia, while one of them is a young professor whose art merges art and robotics.

Curators Carin Jacobs, director of the center, and Mary Fassbinder, an artist in Petaluma, have mounted nearly 40 works in a variety of media for the exhibit.

“We had an unexpected opening at the center, with only a short time to put something together,” Jacobs said. “Mary, our volunteer installer, mentioned that there were a couple artists in town, former art teachers, who should be better known.”

As the two discussed a possible show, they identified other local artists who were either retired or current teachers. Furthermore, they realized that these teaching artists had something in common. Over time, each had migrated from an urban center to the bucolic North Bay.

Jacobs and Fassbinder decided to invite seven artists to exhibit and would ask them to answer two questions — how their art has been informed by teaching (and vice versa), and how the move from an urban area to our region has affected their artistic creation.

The artists answered the questions in writing, and each statement have been printed for installation in the show.

“The statements will be on the wall and on the center’s website,” Jacobs said.

One of the seven is artist Frances McCormack, a retired professor who spent nearly three decades at the San Francisco Art Institute. She was born in Boston, received her MFA from the University of California at Berkeley, and now lives in Sonoma. With a studio near her home, she continues to create and exhibit her work.

While the move from San Anselmo to Wine Country in the late 1990s had financial benefits for McCormack, she discovered something else.

“I function better in a rural space,” she said. “I love it here.”

A teaching career enhanced her creativity.

“Being with students year after year, you get to share their excitement,” McCormack said. “This is great for an artist because you should be in that state all the time anyway. It keeps you pushing farther.”

Sena Clara Creston is a recent arrival. She began teaching art, digital art and photography at Sonoma State University in August 2020. Previously, she had taught at Washington State University, in Richmond, Washington, for seven years.

A professor at Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, where Creston earned her MFA, encouraged her to pursue teaching because he could see that she would need to interact with other specialties. The art Creston creates is highly collaborative because it uses engineering as a basis of its creation.

For this show, Creston and her students have created a work entitled The Plastic Garden, which uses distance sensors and light to make the garden react in alarm to the presence of humans.

The move to the West was a revelation for Creston, a Bostonian. While the East Coast is more densely developed and crowded, she feels that the impact of humanity on the landscape is less blatantly visible there.

“In the West, I was overcome by how open and exposed the landscape was,” she said. “The presence of industry and humanity is more notable.”

Creston finds that her students at SSU are tech savvy and generally filled with compassion for a suffering world.

“There’s more room for change now, more questions than answers,” she said. “My students seem to understand that the future is unwritten.”

Charles “Chuck” Pyle of Petaluma is the former dean of illustration at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. He lived in San Francisco for years and figured he always would. But in 1989 he moved to Petaluma while continuing to teach at the academy. He retired from that roll in 2021.

Petaluma made life easier for Pyle.

“As an illustrator, I needed a broad swath of types I could put in a painting,” he said. “Petaluma is so open, friendly and less guarded. When I go to the market, I have to allow for the time that will be spent talking to someone I know.”

Teaching, Pyle points out, requires an artist to continually reassess what they think they know.

“One of the great things about teaching young artists is the unexpected questions they ask,” he said. “Even the naïve questions make you reassess what you know.”

Larry Thomas lived in San Francisco and taught printmaking at San Francisco Art Institute from 1981 until 2005, later becoming Dean of Academic Affairs and Interim President. Now retired from teaching, he lives in Ft Bragg, where he works every day at his art. Thomas primarily taught etching at SFAI, as well as silk screening and other techniques, but since retiring, he has focused on the much slower process of engraving directly on the copper plate.

“The quality of line is different, more subtle,” he said.

His five pieces in the show are dry point intaglio, in which the artist uses a sharp steel point to scratch the copper plate.

The move from San Francisco to Ft. Bragg, he said, “gave me the time and location to focus in a different way on my art. There are fewer distractions. It’s quiet here, natural and beautiful.”

There are other Petalumans in the show.

Joe McDonald taught photography for many years at Santa Rosa Junior College. He operates Digital Grange in Petaluma, which offers the creative community services for the digital creation and final presentation of fine artwork.

The painter Chris Newhard graduated in 1998 with an MFA in painting from the New York Academy of Art. He is known for both his figure paintings and his landscapes.

Born and educated in England, Shane Weare eventually became a U.S. citizen and taught at the University of California, Santa Barbara. In 1970 he came north to teach at the San Francisco Art Institute and the California College of Arts and Crafts. In 1971, he started teaching at Sonoma State University, retiring in 2000.

According to Chuck Pyle, being a teaching artist is a form of mutual pay-back.

“Your teacher gave the knowledge to you, and so you have to pass it on,” he said. “This town is awash in artists, and so many of them teach. It’s a calling.”