Young cartoonists team up for ‘Enter the Cat’

Comic anthology features budding artists from Petaluma schools|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 3, 2023, 8:46AM

If You Go

What: Book release celebration for “Enter the Cat,” an anthology of comics from local youth artists.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m.

Where: Copperfield’s Books Petaluma, 140 Kentucky St.

Information: Fortheloveofcomics.art

Anyone who presumes that drawing cartoons is easy might want to talk with Gio Benedetti and the scores of young artists the Petaluma illustrator has worked with as a creative coach and teacher of comic art.

“If you want to experience the agony of defeat, the ecstasy of triumph, the brutality of deadlines, the exultation of human perseverance through trials and tribulations,” suggests Benedetti, “make comics.”

So firmly does he ascribe to those words, he’s included them on the back of “Enter the Cat,” the freshly-published paperback anthology of comic art he has edited and published as a fundraising effort for Petaluma’s annual LumaCon young artists gathering. Featuring 13 stories by 13 artists ‒ including one of this own ‒ the 122-page book is filled with funny, weird, dramatic, delightfully detailed black-and-white comic book style images.

And yes, some of the comics do feature cats.

The new anthology is a follow-up to Benedetti’s 2021 release “For the Love of Comics, Vol 1: The Legend of the Loincloth God,” a similar assortment of youth comic creations, and the inspiration for the Argus-Courier’s weekly “For the Love of Comics” columns, which he curates. The book is published in collaboration with the Sonoma County Library system, which sponsors LumaCon, an annual youth comic art showcase.

“’Enter The Cat’ is part of the program that launched the first ever ‘For The Love of Comics’ project,” said Benedetti. “The project to make a youth comic anthology was put together by myself and the Petaluma Library. The Library hosted and sponsored the first program, in 2021, which gave us volume 1 of the anthology.” There was no program in 2022, he allows. “But, now, 2023 saw the return of the ‘For The Love of Comics’ class at the Petaluma Library and this book is the result.”

In addition to regular classes at the library, Benedetti’s after school program is held Mondays at McDowell Elementary, Tuesdays at Kenilworth Junior High, Wednesdays at Valley Vista Elementary and Petaluma Junior High, and Thursdays at McKinley Elementary.

“The after school classes, the workshops, the camps, the anthology, and just the basic and fundamental support of young people making comics in my community,” he said.

Such activities, in addition to being fun, creative outlets for the participants, function as brainstorming sessions and cheer-leading rallies designed to give birth to creative ideas.

“I love ideas,” writes Benedetti, in his forward to the book, which will be celebrated at a free event this weekend at Copperfield’s books. “They’re so cute and wonderful and full of potential. Sadly, so many ideas, so many good ideas, never get shared. So when I have a chance to meet incredible young creators, to encourage them to make and share their ideas, I am happy. This book makes me happy. I hope you can feel the joy and the love of ideas in these pages.”

True to form, the preceding forward is presented in comic form, complete with fluffy-cute creatures to represent ideas. The rest of book makes good on Benedetti’s promise, presenting an array of comic artists each bringing their own personal ideas and passions to life in vivid, entertaining pictures. Along with the comics themselves, several of the artists have offered representative samplings of their “process art,” the doodles and sketches they make while developing the characters and plot-lines for their comics.

“Some of the artists are returning authors from Volume 1, some are more experienced artists in the community,” Benedetti acknowledged. “The level of storytelling and art in this issue is a leap forward and ‒ if I dare voice my hope aloud ‒ because this volume is so great and many of these authors could participate in following years, I expect future books to only continue to grow and deepen and level up as the authors do the same.”

Pink Marker, who specializes in “stylistic emulation of retro cartoons and comic strips” ‒ according to a short bio that precedes the Belgian-inspired comic story “I’m So Goddamn Tired” ‒ says that the piece appearing in the new anthology is the first in a series called “Do-Si-Do,” describing it as “a melancholic comedy comic about a girl named Claire who lives in gorgeous Venice Beach and hates everything about it.”

Astrid Downen’s macabre “Pigeon Doctor” follows a surgeon who is also a pigeon, and perhaps not actually a surgeon at all, and “Blade’s Edge,” by Sebastian Hugo, is a serious medieval fantasy following a knight on a dangerous quest. Instead of a single story, artist Ace Johnson delivers five charmingly sweet single-page comics drawn in bold Sharpie-like lines, with nature and the seasons a consistent theme throughout.

Camille Stinson, whose comic in the book is titled “The Moth Guide,” came up with the characters in Freshman year English class. Fittingly, the comic - which Stinson describes as “essentially a long fight scene,” is accompanied by the moth-themed poem “Where Doth Thee Go?”

“The Return Journey,” by Ike Bearden, is a surreal origin myth following mankind’s quest for a carton of milk, and Maya Wataboushi ‒ who was inspired to contribute to the new anthology after discovering “For the Love of Comics Vol. 1” at the local library ‒ offers an inventive intergalactic romp with “Venus’s Retrograde.” Luci Schweigman’s “Crazy Band” is a cleverly-drawn, slyly funny comic about a drummer applying to what might be a band of invisible musicians. Blake Stevens’ “Perfect” is a gentle heart-warmer about a one-eared rabbit dreaming of a loving home, and Robbie Bell’s “Meowscief” takes place in a post-apocalyptic world run by cats.

The highly amusing “Muscles” is an example of single-named artist Oak’s affinity for drawing cats with large muscles ‒ “I thought it would look hilarious,” explained Oak ‒ centering on a feline arm-wrestling match. Continuing on the cat theme, Cylen Hurst’s “Game Quest” is about a growing band of cat-loving video-gamers following an especially elusive cat through a series of obstacles.

The book concludes with Benedetti’s “Scarecrows,” a gorgeously drawn story in which a father and son, farmers on a plot beset with crows, find themselves on opposite sides of how to handle the problem. According to Benedetti, he likes to make a short comic alongside the young creators he encourages to remind himself how hard and challenging it can be.

Writing in the third-person, Benedetti says in the short intro to "Scarecrows,“ “He has never made so many tiny black lines on pages as he did to make this comic.”

The goal of these anthologies, it is clear, is more than simply raising money to support future LumaCon events, and more than just a showcase for the artists who’ve already been bitten by the same comic-making bug the Benedetti has. It’s to share that love of comics so enthusiastically that other young artist might catch the bug too.

“Really, ultimately, I think this book is for young people who love comics and think about making them,” Benedetti said. “This is a book to show you that making them is hard, but doable; it can be done in all sorts of ways, and it can be published in our own community.”

As he writes at the end of his forward to “Enter the Cat,” “Behold the unique and glorious creativity of a group of young artists and writers, brought together by their love of comics! Their ideas are here. They are shared. Thank you for supporting groovy people bringing good things to live.” In a frame depicting what seems to be a young Benedetti surrounded by fluffy “ideas,” he adds. “Next time, won’t you please join us?”

