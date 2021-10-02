Subscribe

Young Petaluma country singer’s star is rising

MYA CONSTANTINO
PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 2, 2021, 5:00AM

If you were living in Petaluma a few years ago and went to the Boulevard 14 Cinema for a movie, you might remember a young woman busking in front of the theater with her guitar and her soft, angelic voice.

For five years, starting when she was just 13, Chloe Cullen shared her budding talent with downtown visitors. Each week, with a sign and a jar to collect donations she would send to Rwanda, Cullen sang songs she wrote herself.

“It was nerve-racking when they’d pass by and didn’t listen,” Cullen said. “It was even more nerve-racking when they’d stay and listen. That time in my life truly helped me find my voice. It made me grow as a performer and artist.”

Busking on the street gave the Petaluma native practice in front of an audience. It also gave her the confidence she needed to find her calling.

Now 19, Cullen is continuing her momentum as a performer and musician, having recently won the annual Nashville Songwriter Scholarship from the BMI Foundation, a nonprofit that supports music and music study with scholarships and commissions. The award is only the latest step in Cullen’s journey, which started when she was just a little girl.

Growing up on stage

Cullen can’t remember a time when she wasn’t humming a tune or singing songs.

“It’s been a part of my identity for as long as I can remember,” she said. “It’s always been a huge part of my life.”

Born in Millbrae in San Mateo County and raised in Petaluma, Cullen started singing in a children’s choir when she was just 5. Soon enough, she was performing at high-profile venues, such as at a 49er halftime show in Candlestick Park and at the Olympic Park in London, both with the children’s choir. Later, she joined a choir made of singers from all over the world to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Cullen comes from a family of music and entertainment lovers, most notably her grandmother, who sings in a choir. She also acted on stage as a kid, playing a “wild thing” in “Where the Wild Things Are” and a princess in a Shakespeare play, both at Cinnabar Theater in Petaluma. In 2019, she played Margo, one of the female leads, in “Bright Star” at Sonoma Academy, where she went to high school.

At 10, when Cullen saw her brother taking guitar lessons, she was so intrigued she decided to learn the instrument, too. At first, she didn’t enjoy it. But when she realized she could simultaneously sing and play Taylor Swift songs on her guitar, something clicked.

At 13, Cullen wrote her first song, “Fly Away,” sparked by an afternoon strumming guitar in her backyard against the backdrop of neighborhood noises like her dog barking at chirping birds. When her mom, Anne, heard “Fly Away,” she decided Cullen should go to a summer songwriting program at Berklee College of Music.

Cullen was one of the youngest people in the room.

“It was intimidating at first but I kept thinking, ‘No one here is going to know I only know how to play a few chords on the guitar. Fake it ’til you make it!’” she said. “When you’re surrounded by so many talented people, it inspires you.”

Building her music

Other summer music programs followed — at New York University and UCLA — and Cullen kept expanding her repertoire. In 2018, she started work on her first EP, encompassing her original songs, including an evolved version of “Fly Away,” and cover songs.

Cullen began recording her indie soul-infused album at The Great Burro Studios, an old barn converted into a studio in Sebastopol. She’d record songs after soccer practices and during weekends in the summer.

“The studio wasn’t totally soundproof,” Cullen said, laughing. “In one of the songs, you can actually hear a truck driving by.”

The studio had other quirks.

“We’d turn off the heater as soon as you started recording and would need to turn it back on once we were done because it was so loud,” she said.

The self-titled album features mainly original songs filled with signature harmonies and soft guitar melodies, along with covers of “The Night We Met” by indie rock band Lord Huron and “Any Party” by Feist.

“I was really happy to release my EP. It felt like I was closing that part of my life,” Cullen said. “Most of the songs I recorded came to me when I was younger, so it was great to witness the full potential of those songs.”

‘Moving Van’

The song that won her the Nashville Songwriter Scholarship also came from her EP, which she released in 2020. That scholarship will support her studies at UC Berkeley, where she’s pursuing a degree in business administration.

The initial idea for “Moving Van,” the winning song, came from that Berklee summer program she attended as a 13-year-old.

“Our teacher asked us to write around the word ‘van,’” Cullen remembered. “I started writing and left it and then a year later, I tried to expand it.” The song is about the bittersweet nature of accepting change and moving on.

“This is the first song I’ve created where I feel like my favorite part is the lyrics,” Cullen said. A sample:

“And I’ll drive ’til my vision gets clearer. With home in my rearview mirror.

... And I’ll be gone by the time you call.”

Reflecting on that passage, Cullen said, “It’s strong and clear that whoever this is, there’s a bit of regret. But the singer is trying to reassure herself. She’s thinking, ‘I’m confident in my decision. I need to figure out what’s best for me.’”

The seeds for “Moving Van” and “Fly Away” also were inspired by a change in her young life, when she parted ways with the children’s choir she’d been a part of for 11 years.

“I learned so much from being in that choir, but I was a voice that blended into 150 other voices. I felt that it was time I found my own voice,” Cullen said. “It was hard because these were people I grew up with.”

An entrepreneurial spirit

Along iwth the artist’s deep love for music, supporting young girls’ futures is important to her, too.

Those donations she collected as she busked in downtown Petaluma several years ago went to sponsor a girl to go to school. In four years, Cullen raised more than $7,500 for the girl to attend the Rwamagana Leaders School, a boarding school in rural eastern Rwanda. She’s now expanded on that first effort and, in partnership with Community First Credit Union, she’s created The Girl Effect program to give four Sonoma County entrepreneurial senior girls $2,500 college scholarships.

In 2020, Cullen won KZST 100.1 Sonoma County’s “Stars of Tomorrow” talent competition and a $5,000 award.

She decided to not use that money for herself.

Instead, she proposed to Community First Credit Union, the competition’s sponsor, putting the money, plus another $5,000, toward girl entrepreneurs in Sonoma County and creating The Girl Effect program.

“When she proposed the idea, I thought, ‘What are you going to get out of this?’ said David Williams, marketing chief at Community First Credit Union in Santa Rosa. “I watched her take this idea from the ground up. When Chloe decides she’s going after something, she does it.”

A new tune

Juts this last Friday, Cullen released a new indie-folk song “Evergreen,” a duet she recorded with Marcus Lee, an alternative folk song writer and producer who founded the Songwriting at Berkeley club Cullen attends.

And what’s next for the busy musician and student?

“I don’t know what the next few years will hold, but I want to make sure I combine my passion for music, business and entrepreneurship wherever I go,” Cullen said.

In addition to school, she serves as youth ambassador for the West Coast Songwriters Association’s advisory board and was an artist management intern at Ineffable Music Group in Oakland this past summer. Now she’s interning at Berkeley Skydeck, a startup incubator affiliated with UC Berkeley. Whatever the future holds, her dedication to songwriting will remain.

“Whether I’m writing for other people or writing for myself, it just makes my day brighter,” Cullen said. “I don’t want to lose that ever, no matter where life may take me.”

