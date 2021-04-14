Subscribe

Young Rep stages all-girl ‘Macbeth’ adaptation in Petaluma

CLARK MILLER
ARGUS-COURIER CONTRIBUTOR
April 14, 2021, 7:30AM

IF YOU WANT TO WATCH

WHAT? Mac Beth, adaptation by Erica Schmidt of Shakespeare’s Macbeth

WHERE? These pre-recorded performances will be live-streamed

WHEN? There are six airings of ‘Mac Beth,’ beginning with the Illusion Cast: Friday, April 23, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 2, 2 p.m.; Blood Cast: Saturday, April 24, 7:30 p.m., and Friday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.; Water Cast: Sunday, April 25, 2 p.m., and Saturday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.

COST? $30.

TICKETS/INFORMATION? Cinnabartheater.org

In the play “Mac Beth,” by Erica Schmidt, seven girls in a private high school gather after class in a vacant field to perform Shakespeare’s bloody tragedy, “Macbeth.” They do so on their own, without adult supervision.

What could go wrong?

The rules of this informal “Macbeth Club” are simple — You don’t pretend to be male or to alter your age. You just play the play. Your only costume is your school uniform. Your only props — make that weapons — are your backpack and your cellphone.

That is the premise of Cinnabar Theater’s Young Repertory production of “Mac Beth,” a imaginative adaptation of the classic. When the play premiered in 2018, of course, there was no COVID-19. Cinnabar has updated the play by setting it in the pandemic present. Just as the Young Rep actors have had to rehearse and perform in masks while avoiding physical contact with each other, so must their characters in “Mac Beth.”

Writer-director Schmidt, who is married to the actor Peter Dinklage, reduced the original “Macbeth” to a cast of seven and a playing time of an hour-and-a-quarter. Nearly every word spoken in her play is from Shakespeare’s play. Schmidt is well known for such adaptations, including “Romeo and Juliet,” “As You Like It” and “Richard II.” “Mac Beth” initially premiered at the Seattle Rep before moving on to New York, where the New York Times praised the adaptation, saying, “Erica Schmidt’s exuberant ‘Mac Beth’ finds common cause between rebellious teenagers and bloody-minded Shakespeare … a raucous, sometimes impish, very dark-edged revel.”

To bring the show to life in Petaluma, Young Rep director Nathan Cummings has put together three separate “Mac Beth” casts, for a total of 21 female actors. Each of the three productions has already been filmed in performance on the Cinnabar stage, and will be live-streamed twice, beginning April 27.

During this past year of COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, local theaters have experimented with a variety of ways to keep producing shows, mostly through live Zoom productions in which isolated actors pretend to be in the same space. The Young Rep took a different approach. The actors rehearsed together, wearing masks and never touching.

Under the same rules, they performed the play for a film crew in March.

“It was strange for the actors — their opening night was also their closing night,” Cummings said, referring to the filming. “They only got one chance to perform, and instead of an audience they were playing for cameras.”

Olivia Newbold, who plays Macbeth in one of the casts, said, “Rehearsing and performing while wearing masks was different. We could only see each other’s eyes.”

As any actor will tell you, being able to see other actors’ faces, particularly their mouths, is important.

“I’m grateful we got filmed by professionals,” Newbold said. “We will always have this experience.”

As is customary when the Young Rep “double-casts,” Cummings gave each of the three casts a name, in this case thematically linked to the play — Blood, Water and Illusion. Anyone familiar with the play can see why. Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is awash in blood. Water can’t cleanse the stained souls of the protagonists, and a sense of the supernatural permeates the drama.

“In ‘Mac Beth,’ you have girls being girls, but telling the story of ’Macbeth,’” Cummings said. “So, you have two stories side by side. But there isn’t a lot of backstory about the students.”

Alyssa Isetta, who plays Macbeth in the Water Cast, said, “These girls don’t let being girls stop them from playing all the roles. It’s an outlet for things they feel.”

Suffice it to say that, in the play, the girls lose themselves in their roles.

Hunter Candrian-Velez, who plays Macbeth in the Blood Cast, said, “You can’t play your character and the character’s ‘Macbeth’ role at the same time.”

One of the fascinating aspects of “Macbeth,” Shakespeare’s version, is the relationship between husband and wife. While some view “Macbeth” as the pawn of his ambitious partner, Candrian-Velez rejects that view.

“I don’t see him as an unthinking brute,” she said. “At the end, it is Macbeth, not his wife, who makes the decision to kill Banquo, a pivotal moment.”

Isetta agrees.

“You can’t play stereotypes,” she said. “They’re not truthful. I asked myself, how do I relate to this person. I believe Macbeth has a lot of ambition.”

Newbold also challenges a simplistic view of the power couple’s relationship.

“They are never on the same page in their objectives,” she said. “There is disharmony.”

Compared to other Cinnabar shows Isett has done, she says this one involved the most script analysis.

“Through the language,” she said, “Shakespeare tells you how to act the play.”

Cummings chose “Mac Beth” because it was created for young actors and gives females a chance to play roles normally dominated by males — a chance to “chew the scenery,” as he put it, in a story full of darkness, violence and witchcraft.

“Traditionally, meaty parts tend to be written for males, especially with Shakespeare,” Cummings said. “While Lady Macbeth is one of the great roles for women, there aren’t a lot of such roles for women. I wanted to give our female students the opportunity to embrace the whole play.”

Another incentive was to challenge stereotypes about girls, notions that they are less ambitious and aggressive than boys.

“Young girls in particular can be brutal,” he said.

Because the actors could not touch each other during rehearsals and performance, they had to find creative ways to perform what was written to be a physical and violent play.

“It was a big challenge,” said Isetta. “The audience may be surprised by how we use such props as our backpacks.”

Each of the three casts created its own tone for the play.

“In each case, it was interesting to see how the seven actors came together,” Cummings said. “I’m thrilled to report that they all got to a place that is spectacular.”

Agreed Candrian-Velez, “We were all so different.”

As for the challenge of directing 21 actors, Cummings said Cinnabar’s Young Rep often produces shows with up to 60 actors. Under COVID-19 rules, he was allowed to rehearse up to 14 actors at a time, usually working outside, which meant two of the casts, Blood and Water, worked together, while Illusion worked alone.

“Olivia and the Illusion cast were in the dark,” Cummings said. “They didn’t see what the other casts were doing.”

One of the obvious risks was that actors might become infected with the coronavirus and have to drop out.

“It was so amazing to work with these girls during COVID,” Cummings said. “I told them, if we’re not all on the same page, we can’t do it,” referring to the need for each of them to follow safety protocols.

“Even without COVID, this would have been a great experience,” said Isetta. “We got to figure out our own way of doing this.”

Newbold admits she’d never had such a large part before, and that the Shakespearean language was initially intimidating.

“I’m not a Shakespeare nerd,” she said. “At first, I told Nathan I couldn’t do it — but I did, and I’m so lucky I got to.”

Cinnabar Young Repertory presents three cast of seven performers in the streaming production of “Mac Beth,” an adaptation by Erica Schmidt of Shakespeare’s play.

Blood cast

Macbeth: Hunter Candrian-Velez

Lady Macbeth: Natalie Crafts

Banquo: Olivia Manz

Macduff: Katie Thurman

Witch 1: Grace Gutierrez

Witch 2: Remy Lakritz

Witch 3: Autumn Borthwick

Water cast

Macbeth: Alyssa Isetta

Lady Macbeth: Vivian Schafbuch

Banquo: Leah Truncale

Macduff: Jordan Wooley

Witch 1: Darian Platsis

Witch 2: Maya Lapari

Witch 3: Katie Ohlander

Illusion cast

Macbeth: Olivia Newbold

Lady Macbeth: Tess Boyed

Banquo: Reina Gibbs

Macduff: Mia Griggs-Yew

Witch 1: Joy Castillo

Witch 2: Tessa Gushue

Witch 3: Molly Belle Hart

