Young writers invited to channel Jack London for upcoming contest

On Jan. 12, the 146th birthday of author Jack London, the seventh annual Young Writers Contest was announced by Jack London State Historical Park. The annual competition is for middle school students (grades 6 to 8), who are asked to pen an original fiction story, up to 2,000 words in length, inspired in some way by the life and works of Jack London. Last year’s contest drew 47 entries from around the U.S.

The theme this time is “Building Better Communities,” a reflection of London’s own ambitions and hopes when he purchased the property in Sonoma where he built a home and experimental ranch, dreaming of building a school, store and post office.

First, second and third place prizes will be given, with awards of $200, $150 and $100, respectively. The deadline is March 31, and all submissions will receive one free day pass to the park. Winners will be announced in April. Find information and send entries at Jacklondonpark.com.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop an email with your suggestion to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.