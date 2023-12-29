Though not quite a tradition yet (some experts say an action must be repeated three to five times annually for it to become a full tradition), we have once again asked local photographs to give us their best and favorite pictures from over the last 12 months.

And you did.

From sweeping landscape shots highlighting the natural beauty of Petaluma to dramatic pictures of the city itself, along with a few shots that are special to the photographers for highly personal reasons (which they have happily shared with us), we are pleased to offer this assortment of images with all of our readers.

Happy new year to you all, and please start shooting more pictures soon. Next year we’ll be asking again. After all, this thing is almost a tradition now.