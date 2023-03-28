Catholic Easter falls on Sunday, April 9 this year, and so far, Stockhome, Café Bellini and Beyond the Glory have announced special offerings for that day.

However, even if your favorite restaurant isn’t doing anything special for the holiday, you should still make reservations – because believe it or not, Easter is typically the fifth busiest day of the year for dining in or eating out, after Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Father’s Day and New Year’s Eve.

In Sweden, Easter is more of a secular holiday than a religious one. Our local connection to the home country, Stockhome, is really doing it up with a massive celebratory lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Tickets are $90 for adults, $45 for kids 4-12, and free for the little ones under 4.

As with all special-event meals at Stockhome, the menu is huge and filled with all sorts of fun and interesting offerings: cardamom cinnamon rolls with whipped cream, assorted Nordic breads with Swedish whipped butter, Swedish cheese board with huckleberry jam, matjes herring with dill, apple, horseradish cream, skagen with avocado, Norwegian shrimp, deviled eggs with Kalles kaviar, dill and lemon, spring salad with aquavit vinaigrette, Prästost cheese pie with charred leeks, Janson’s Temptation with anchovies, potatoes, onion, charred local asparagus and pea tendrils, caraway hot smoked salmon with shaved fennel, grilled lamb loin from Sonoma with garlic, herbs, red wine, and last but not least, strawberry and rhubarb pie with vanilla sauce. That’s surely enough to provide anyone with a Glad Påsk – which means Happy Easter in Swedish.

(This is also a good time to remind Petaluma diners that the DRNK Wines Petaluma pop-ups next door at the Bagel Mill are now running on both Friday and Saturday evenings, from 4 to 8 p.m. For these wine lounge events, DRNK has partnered with Stockhome for food as the Bagel Mill is closed during these hours. DRNK is offering wines by the glass, as well as tasting flights, and patrons can order food directly from, and delivered by, Stockhome. Walk-ins and families are encouraged. For more information about DRNK wines, visit www.drnkwines.com.)

Meanwhile, Beyond the Glory and Café Bellini are also hosting an Easter Brunch (BTG reservations at 971-8366 or jencusimano.btg@gmail.com; Café Bellini reservations at 774-6160).

Easter sweetness

Easter always brings out the best, and our local bevy of incredible sweets-makers is currently gearing up for the sweet side of the holiday and is ready to take your pre-orders.

Nom Nom Cakes (www.nomnombaking.com) is offering cupcakes, large chocolate eggs filled with chocolates and sweets, fresh fruit tarts and Easter cookie decoration kits. Spoonful of Sugar Petaluma (www.spoonfulofsugarpetaluma.com) is taking orders for carrot, lemon, and chocolate cupcakes, brownies, fresh fruit tarts and lemon bars. Bert’s Desserts will hold their holiday wholesale sale on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their 501 Lakeville Street kitchen, along with CustomsBySweetD (featuring J.M. Rosen’s cheesecake).

Meanwhile, the Mad Sicilian (www.themadsicilian.com, 766-8600) is currently offering their small-batch seasonal Chocolate Thin Mint Cannoli, which looks and sounds incredible. They also offer a Holy Cannoli kit for any of life’s celebrations, which will surely be a conversation piece at any dinner table. And special for Easter, they are currently taking pre-orders through April 6 for their stuffed artichokes (not a sweet, but still).

And last, but certainly not least, are the cheesecakes being offered by Anamaria Morales, who has recently joined the Petaluma food scene as the first baker using the Sonoma Family Meal community commercial kitchen. A lot has been written about her story over the past couple of years, but at the time, she was based out of Healdsburg, so her company College Confectionista (www.collegeconfectionista.com) may be unfamiliar to Petaluma readers and eaters. That said, we had the honor, privilege and pleasure to sneak in an order for last weekend’s pick-up at Sonoma Family Meal (1370 Redwood Way, Petaluma) and can say without a doubt that this is the best cheesecake we’ve ever had.

Stay tuned, as we will feature Anamaria soon – but trust me, you will want to have one of her cheesecakes on order before reading what I have to say about them. Anamaria is currently accepting orders through April 5 for pick-up April 7 from noon to 2 p.m.

Pre-Easter festivities

A week ahead of Easter Sunday, the Easter Bunny will be holding a “Hop-up” at Barn5400, the collaborative creators space located at 5400 Old Redwood Hwy (where the old lumber yard used to be, on the right-hand side of the road just as you leave Petaluma for Penngrove, but just shy of Reeds Trailers and the Palace of Fruit). On Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the whole family is welcome for an Easter-themed shopping event, including photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, hosted by Jessica Fix Photography. Sign up in advance at www.jessicafixphotography.com.