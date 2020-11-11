Youth actors in masks, thrift store helpers, parade for sick child

Cinnabar announces virtual youth show for December: “Sure, we have to wear masks,” admits Cinnabar Theater’s Education Director Nathan Cummings, “and sure, we have to rehearse in separate groups. And sure, we are not able to stand as close to each other as we usually do. But in spite of these challenges, creativity continues to shine and the youth of our community can still come together to put on one heck of a show.”

That’s how Cummings describes the mood of the theater’s 36-member youth cast as they prepare to present what they are calling “Spectacular!” described as a musical revue, with some acting too. The show, which will be taped on Cinnabar’s stage and streamed for two weekends from Dec. 4 to Dec. 13, will feature songs from “Mary Poppins,” “Legally Blond,” “Peter Pan,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” Sweet Charity,“ ”Pippin“ and more. Inspired somewhat by ”Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” the show will weave in jokes and skits for an evening of lighthearted community fun. Information and tickets available at CinnabarTheater.org.

First responders stage a “get well” parade for Petaluma child with brain cancer: Jaden Cerda, 10 years old, was treated to a surprise last week, as he continues to battle brain cancer. A line of cars, trucks and emergency vehicles from several local agencies (Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma Fire Department, the Highway Patrol and more) paraded past his home in support of his recovery and to boost his spirits. Jaden was presented with “swag” from the represented agencies, as the parade brought a welcome change of pace for the child. Thanks to all the first responders for their support in cheering on Jaden.

Alphabet Soup asking for community volunteers at nonprofit thrift store: Alphabet Soup, the name of two different thrift stores located within doors of each other in downtown Petaluma, is a fundraising operation for the Petaluma Education Foundation. The nonprofit is currently seeking additional volunteers to contribute their time and talent at the store. Positions open include working the register, processing inventory, supporting store projects and providing customer service. Volunteers at Alphabet Soup help support the mission of making schools in Petaluma the best they can be for students and teachers. To discuss volunteering call 309-7535 or drop a line to Adrienne at adrienne@pefinfo.com.

