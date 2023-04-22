Youth Show ends on April 28

Annual show celebrates the creative of Petaluma’s young artists.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 22, 2023, 8:19AM
The 11th Annual “Art Connects Us: Youth Art Exhibit” – an annual juried arts exhibition of Petaluma K-12 students – is entering its final days, with its closing date set for April 28.

With over 100 students participating, the exhibit provides a creative outlet – and a vibrant, educational space – for Petaluma students' diverse artistic expressions.

“By displaying Petaluma students’ art in a professional gallery, we're engaging students, teachers, parents and art professionals in a collaborative effort to exhibit their work. This is a one-of-a-kind experience bringing our young artists together with the community,” says Kate Blakeslee, the curator of the show.

The gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The Petaluma Arts Center is at 230 Lakeville St., near the SMART station.

